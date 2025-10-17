Namirial launches sandbox for digital ID wallet platform

European trust services company Namirial is launching a sandbox for its digital identity wallet platform.

The Namirial Wallet Platform is designed to help both public and private organizations adopt digital IDs and integrate trust services into the continent’s upcoming digital ID wallet ecosystem. The platform was first launched in February, with the beta version supporting Person Identification Data (PID) and Legal Person Identification Data (LPID). It also anticipates the evolution towards Business Wallets.

The Italian company has been testing the platform through the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet Large Scale Pilots (LSPs) as part of the Potential consortium. The consortium is focusing on developing digital ID wallets in six main areas, including government services, banking, telecommunications, driving licenses, e-signatures and healthcare.

Namirial says that the wallet platform has already validated its first wave of pilot customers. The firm is now embarking on a new testing phase with the launch of the Global Sandbox.

“Our initiative is designed to give our customers the opportunity to experiment today with what will define tomorrow,’ says the company’s CEO, Max Pellegrini. “By providing access to a live sandbox, we want to accelerate innovation and prepare the market for the upcoming transformations in digital identity.”

The company plans to present the product in a webinar on November 13th. The first use cases will include age verification, issuing attributes, such as IBANs, strong customer authentication (SCA), student cards and business identities such as employee wallets.

Namirial offers e-signatures, Qualified Trust Services, Know Your Customer (KYC) onboarding, digital identity orchestration and qualified electronic archiving for businesses. Earlier this month, the firm published a quick guide for financial organizations on the future of KYC in Europe, covering current and upcoming regulations such as eIDAS 2.0, AMLR, AMLD6, PSD3, PSR and MiCAR.

The firm argues that flexible KYC systems are essential for financial institutions that must navigate varying regulations and customer risk levels. Modern platforms enable risk-based onboarding that aligns with anti-money laundering (AML) proportionality rules and eIDAS standards. By tailoring processes to transaction volumes and customer types, firms can stay compliant while protecting efficiency and user experience, it says.

In July, the company formed a new group with e-signature and trust services company Signaturit. The Namirial Group wants to obtain leading positions across markets, such as Italy, Spain, France and Germany, and is betting on the EU’s drive to digitize business operations and enforce compliance to drive its business.

