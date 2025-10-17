FB pixel

Namirial launches sandbox for digital ID wallet platform

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
Namirial launches sandbox for digital ID wallet platform
 

European trust services company Namirial is launching a sandbox for its digital identity wallet platform.

The Namirial Wallet Platform is designed to help both public and private organizations adopt digital IDs and integrate trust services into the continent’s upcoming digital ID wallet ecosystem. The platform was first launched in February, with the beta version supporting Person Identification Data (PID) and Legal Person Identification Data (LPID). It also anticipates the evolution towards Business Wallets.

The Italian company has been testing the platform through the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet Large Scale Pilots (LSPs) as part of the Potential consortium. The consortium is focusing on developing digital ID wallets in six main areas, including government services, banking, telecommunications, driving licenses, e-signatures and healthcare.

Namirial says that the wallet platform has already validated its first wave of pilot customers. The firm is now embarking on a new testing phase with the launch of the Global Sandbox.

“Our initiative is designed to give our customers the opportunity to experiment today with what will define tomorrow,’ says the company’s CEO, Max Pellegrini. “By providing access to a live sandbox, we want to accelerate innovation and prepare the market for the upcoming transformations in digital identity.”

The company plans to present the product in a webinar on November 13th. The first use cases will include age verification, issuing attributes, such as IBANs, strong customer authentication (SCA), student cards and business identities such as employee wallets.

Namirial offers e-signatures, Qualified Trust Services, Know Your Customer (KYC) onboarding, digital identity orchestration and qualified electronic archiving for businesses. Earlier this month, the firm published a quick guide for financial organizations on the future of KYC in Europe, covering current and upcoming regulations such as eIDAS 2.0, AMLR, AMLD6, PSD3, PSR and MiCAR.

The firm argues that flexible KYC systems are essential for financial institutions that must navigate varying regulations and customer risk levels. Modern platforms enable risk-based onboarding that aligns with anti-money laundering (AML) proportionality rules and eIDAS standards. By tailoring processes to transaction volumes and customer types, firms can stay compliant while protecting efficiency and user experience, it says.

In July, the company formed a new group with e-signature and trust services company Signaturit. The Namirial Group wants to obtain leading positions across markets, such as Italy, Spain, France and Germany, and is betting on the EU’s drive to digitize business operations and enforce compliance to drive its business.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Brookings and Co-Develop urge smarter MDB financing and digital infrastructure reuse

As governments increasingly invest in digital public infrastructure (DPI), a new policy discussion led by Brookings and Co‑Develop is calling…

 

Startup applies psychophysiological signals to deepfake detection, releases API for devs

Texas-based deepfake detection provider Moveris has introduced a developer portal for access to its video deepfake scanning technology through its…

 

Roku should have ‘been aroused to question age of users,’ says Florida AG

Roku is facing legal trouble in Florida, where Attorney General James Uthmeier has announced that the Office of Parental Rights…

 

UK launches digital ID for veterans with hopes of allaying public fears

Digital Veteran Cards are launching today in the UK, where nearly 1.8 million people can now download a digital version…

 

CertaScan reaches 1.5M infant footprint biometrics scanned in US

Infant biometrics company CertaScan Technologies has reached a milestone in the U.S. market, with 1.5 million American babies enrolled into…

 

Password exposure reveals deep vulnerabilities across US government networks

A new study by password manager NordPass in partnership with cybersecurity firm NordStellar, has revealed a massive leak of government-linked…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events