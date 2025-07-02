Namirial and Signaturit to form new group

E-signature and trust services company Signaturit is joining Namirial Group.

The two European trust solutions and digital transaction management (DTM) companies officially entered negotiations on Tuesday, according to their announcement. The result will be a newly combined group with 1,400 employees that will offer DMT services to 240,000 customers around the world.

“Together, we have a significant opportunity to drive innovation, expand into key international geographies, and deliver even greater value to our customers,” says Pierre Feligioni, CEO of Signaturit.

Spain-based Signaturit is known for its digital identity, e-signature, Know Your Customer (KYC) and eID wallet software. In 2020, the company received investment from PSG Equity.

PSG plans to exit its investment and reinvest in the new, combined platform as a minority partner. Other backers include Namirial’s shareholders, such as private equity firms Bain Capital, Ambienta, as well as Namirial’s and Signaturit’s management.

Namirial, on its part, is in the midst of its own financial reorganization. Earlier this year, U.S.-based Bain Capital announced it would acquire a controlling stake in the company from Ambienta. The transaction is expected to be completed this month.

Namirial offers e-signatures, Qualified Trust Services, onboarding, digital identity orchestration and qualified electronic archiving for businesses. The company has made several acquisitions during the past years, including Bit4id, Netheos, Evicertia and Unimatica. It also joined the Potential Consortium for developing the EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet in 2022.

With its joint product, the new group expects to obtain a leading position across Italy, Spain, France, and Germany. It also expects tailwinds from Europe’s drive to digitize business operations and enforce compliance with security standards and requirements.

“As demand continues to grow for secure, seamless, and cross-border digital processes, our combined expertise, advanced technology, and broad customer reach will allow us to support international organizations operating across multiple countries,” says Max Pellegrini, CEO of the Namirial Group.

Aside from Digital Transaction Management software, the group is also planning to expand its offerings with new solutions.

