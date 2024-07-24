OIX calls on new UK government to accelerate digital ID rollout

The UK should work toward a digital wallet strategy, provide clarity on how ID will work across the public and private sectors, and take leadership on cross-border identity interoperability, the Open Identity Exchange (OIX) says in a letter to Secretary of State Peter Kyle.

The letter, dated July 23, argues that the Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF) provides a strong basis for the UK to a leader in digital trust. It is only a starting point, however, according to OIX.

OIX cites McKinsey’s estimate that digital ID could increase GDP in various countries, including the UK, by between 3 and 13 percent, and notes that some employers in the UK say it has saved them 30 percent of the time they used to dedicate to right-to-work checks.

“Digital ID can unlock significant value for individuals, businesses and the UK economy,” says OIX Identity Development Director Gareth Narinesingh. “Over time, it will become the core component of a critical global digital infrastructure. If the UK wants to enhance its global influence, attract international partnerships and foster trade relations, it needs a clear, long-term plan for digital ID. While the UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF) is a solid start, it needs to evolve, and quickly.”

The three recommendations from OIX are fleshed out in the letter.

The UK digital wallet strategy could be supported by government departments and private businesses creating and issuing digital credentials that can be stored in individuals’ wallets. Digital equivalents of driver’s licenses and passports, which are currently widely used for identification purposes, should be made available. “Sector-based regulations and associated published regulatory guidance” on how to accept digital ID should be provided, but the provision of wallets left to the private sector, the organization says.

The DIATF will have to be clear that digital ID is not the same as a national ID or a database of IDs, and should also allow for interoperability with the European Union’s Digital Identity Wallets.

The government should extend GOV.UK One Login to the private sector and permitted as identity evidence for creating digital IDs under the DIATF. Digital IDs issued by the private sector should also be integrated for access to government services. The Digital Verification Services section of the failed Data Protection and Digital Information Bill would have enabled access to government data for identity proofing, and OIX says this function should be adopted.

On cross-border interoperability, OIX says the UK should coordinate with international work on using digital wallets across borders and support “open approaches and standards,” which could boost international trade.

OIX wants the work on the DIATF to be carried out more quickly, but like the rest of the industry is waiting for the details of the new government’s Digital Information and Smart Data Bill (DISD).

