FB pixel

Greece joins EUDI Wallet pilot Aptitude to test digital travel applications

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Civil / National ID
Greece joins EUDI Wallet pilot Aptitude to test digital travel applications
 

Greece has announced it will be testing European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet use cases such as digital travel credentials (DTCs), payment, travel and mobility as part of the Aptitude consortium.

Coordinated France’s National Agency for Secure Documents (ANTS), Aptitude gathers companies such as Signicat, SITA, Indicio and iDAKTO, as well as more than 100 other stakeholders. The Large Scale Pilot (LSP), fully titled Advanced Project for Trusted Identity Technologies and Unified Digital Ecosystem, was launched in October and will continue for two years.

As a popular tourist destination Greece is set to benefit from testing the EUDI wallet in scenarios that involve travel. Travel and identity documents that can be stored in digital wallets could simplify journeys for tourists and bring a boost to the travel industry.

Aptitude is specifically focused on digital ID use cases such as DTCs, smart ticketing and check-in, Mobile Vehicle Registration Certificates (mVRC) and payments with Strong Customer Authentication (SCA). Signicat, SITA and Indicio, for instance, plan to explore passport-based and reusable DTCs, including how European citizens could use a single credential to book flights, train tickets and hotels.

The country is taking part in the pilot through several institutes and agencies, including the Ministry of Digital Governance and Artificial Intelligence, the National Infrastructures for Research and Technology (GRNET), the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority and the University of the Aegean.

Other participants include tourist agency Avra Tours, the Cyclades Fast Ferries Shipping Company, airport management firm Fraport Greece, shipping agency Giovanti Travel, banking platform Piraeus Plus and consulting company TKC Kolection.

The project is co-funded by the European Commission under the Digital Europe Programme.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Morocco prepares new legislation to accelerate digital transformation

The kingdom of Morocco intends to give new momentum to its ongoing digital transformation journey with a new draft legislation…

 

Report finds US technology still flowing into China’s surveillance system

A new report by the Democratic minority of the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States…

 

Vermont judge weighs jurisdiction claims in lawsuit against Clearview AI

The judge in a lawsuit filed by Vermont against Clearview AI over its collection of state residents’ face biometrics needs…

 

Passkeys mature to occupy critical role in authentication for digital ID systems

The passkey tipping point may be fast approaching. As the anointed successor to passwords, passkeys are seeing increased support from…

 

Booming face liveness market balances standards, trust with innovation

The market for face liveness detection is growing. According to the 2025 Face Liveness Market Report and Buyer’s Guide from…

 

NEC looks to expand face payments program with Stripe terminal integration

Paper’s done, plastic’s over; it’s face time. In Japan, Stripe and NEC Corporation are partnering to enable in-store face payments…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events