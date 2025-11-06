Greece joins EUDI Wallet pilot Aptitude to test digital travel applications

Greece has announced it will be testing European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet use cases such as digital travel credentials (DTCs), payment, travel and mobility as part of the Aptitude consortium.

Coordinated France’s National Agency for Secure Documents (ANTS), Aptitude gathers companies such as Signicat, SITA, Indicio and iDAKTO, as well as more than 100 other stakeholders. The Large Scale Pilot (LSP), fully titled Advanced Project for Trusted Identity Technologies and Unified Digital Ecosystem, was launched in October and will continue for two years.

As a popular tourist destination Greece is set to benefit from testing the EUDI wallet in scenarios that involve travel. Travel and identity documents that can be stored in digital wallets could simplify journeys for tourists and bring a boost to the travel industry.

Aptitude is specifically focused on digital ID use cases such as DTCs, smart ticketing and check-in, Mobile Vehicle Registration Certificates (mVRC) and payments with Strong Customer Authentication (SCA). Signicat, SITA and Indicio, for instance, plan to explore passport-based and reusable DTCs, including how European citizens could use a single credential to book flights, train tickets and hotels.

The country is taking part in the pilot through several institutes and agencies, including the Ministry of Digital Governance and Artificial Intelligence, the National Infrastructures for Research and Technology (GRNET), the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority and the University of the Aegean.

Other participants include tourist agency Avra Tours, the Cyclades Fast Ferries Shipping Company, airport management firm Fraport Greece, shipping agency Giovanti Travel, banking platform Piraeus Plus and consulting company TKC Kolection.

The project is co-funded by the European Commission under the Digital Europe Programme.

