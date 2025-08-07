FB pixel

Ukraine joins e-prescription pilot for EUDI Wallet

| Masha Borak
Ukraine joins e-prescription pilot for EUDI Wallet
 

Ukraine has joined a European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet pilot, which will test cross-border sharing of medical credentials, including electronic prescriptions.

“One of the key goals of this international project is to enable patients to use e-prescriptions not only in Ukraine, but also across EU member states,” says Maria Karchevych, deputy minister of health for digital development. “Currently, the team at the State Enterprise ‘Electronic Health,’ in collaboration with Diia specialists, is testing a technical solution for seamless data exchange.”

The project is being run by Potential, one of the consortia selected to run large-scale pilots for the upcoming EUDI Wallet. It also involves representatives from Ukraine’s digital health sector and representatives from the Diia platform, the country’s digital ID, according to Ukrinform.

Potentil completed its first cross-border tests in peer-to-peer mode in Warsaw in February this year. The tests were conducted between 15 national wallets and 20 services, with one involving Ukraine. During the test, the country checked the compatibility of its electronic documents with the EUDI Wallet.

The consortium is planning to end its activity this fall.

