| Masha Borak
Regula introduces digital travel credential support
 

Regula has updated its document reader software to support Digital Travel Credentials (DTC) as more governments move towards the goal of replacing passports. The digital document allows automated border entry using biometrics, including passenger pre-clearance.

“By ensuring full DTC support in the latest update of Regula Document Reader SDK, we are helping our clients to smoothly transition to the future of travel, where secure, digital-first solutions redefine the passenger experience,” says Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula.

The identity verification and forensic devices developer will support DTCs aligned with standards from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The organization’s requirements include government-grade digital identity, which assures they are based on authentic passports.

According to ICAO, there are three types of DTCs according to their security and convenience. Type 1 DTC digital passport allows travelers to create their own digital credentials and store them on their devices by extracting a Virtual Component (DTC-VC) from a physical electronic identity document. Travelers are still expected to bring their physical documents.

The updated Regula Document Reader SDK can read the travel document’s RFID chip with a smartphone or passport reader and create DTC-VC. It also provides NFC verification of the ID to ensure accurate and trustworthy DTC-VCs, the firm says in its release.

DTC Type 2 is issued by authorities and adds additional security by combining a cryptographically linked Virtual Component (DTC-VC) and a Physical Component (DTC-PC). Finally, Type 3 represents the future of travel identification – a fully digital document issued by authorities that eliminates the need for physical IDs.

Regula says its technology is fully compatible with DTC-PC and is ready to process DTC Type 3, expected to come to life in the next several years.

The Regula Document Reader SDK currently holds more than 14,000 ID templates from over 250 countries and territories.

