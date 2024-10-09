Europe outlines plans for EU Digital Travel app as concerns over EES rise

The era of digital passports may be drawing closer in the European Union. The bloc has proposed a new EU Digital Travel app and a common framework for the use of digital travel credentials, which are set to speed up border controls for everyone traveling in the Schengen area.

European authorities are hoping that the EU Digital Travel app could help alleviate some of the concerns over the introduction of the EU’s Entry-Exit System (EES). The digital travel scheme is scheduled to launch in November. However, widespread worries over long queues at borders and lack of preparation have prompted some European states to ask for a delay.

With the EU Digital Travel app, third-country nationals will be able to create a digital passport, pre-register some of their information and check their travel documents before arriving at the border. The EES will require non-EU citizens to submit biographic information, fingerprint and face biometrics on their first crossing of Schengen borders.

The European Commission is yet to publish the timeline for the launch of the digital document. The proposal still needs to be approved by the Council of the EU and the European Parliament. After the approvals, European agencies will need to develop the technical standards for the app.

In the meantime, EU member states will be able to use national systems for digital documents at their borders before the EU Digital Travel app is ready. Several countries, including the Netherlands, Finland and Croatia, have been piloting digital passports. The testing has shown that the credentials can speed up border checks from 8 to 30 seconds, according to the Commission.

The EU Digital Travel app will be available to both EU and non-EU citizens. The digital travel credentials are a digital version of the data stored on passports and ID cards. The credential will include information contained in the chip of the documents, including a facial image of the holder but not their fingerprints. Its use will be voluntary and travelers will be still required to hold on to their physical documents.

The app could also be integrated into the upcoming European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) scheme which is expected to roll out in mid 2025.

The Commission also noted that the digital passport could help air carriers during booking and other checks carried out during international travel. The travel industry, including the International Air Transport Association (IATA), has been warning that the EES could lead to delays at borders.

