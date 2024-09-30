European Commission says it cannot exclude EES delays

After news broke that some European countries are not ready to introduce the EU’s biometric travel scheme, the European Commission now says it will not rule out delaying the upcoming Entry-Exit System (EES). Meanwhile, Germany says that the main issue lies in the lack of readiness in the EU’s IT systems.

In August while it was working on launching the border checks then scheduled for November, the Commission told the Financial Times that rolling out the EES is complex and that more “delays cannot be completely excluded” from consideration. Earlier this month, France, Germany and the Netherlands wrote to the EU’s home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson, stating their concern over the lack of time to test the new travel scheme and expected long queues.

According to the German Ministry of Interior, the main issue is the lack of stability and functionality of the central computer system overseen by eu-LISA, the agency tasked with operating large-scale IT systems related to law enforcement. Germany, France and the Netherlands have not been able to implement final and nationally required tests, even though the three countries host 40 percent of traveler traffic affected by EES.

The trio have yet to declare their readiness to go ahead, according to unnamed sources quoted by the newspaper. The launch of the EES has already been delayed several times. Some countries have floated the possibility of a soft launch that would test the system in pilot areas.

The system will require non-EU citizens to submit fingerprint and face biometrics on their first crossing of Schengen borders and scan their passports at self-serve kiosks during future crossings. The introduction of EES will be followed by the arrival of another travel scheme called the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS).

Tourist destinations faced with losing UK travelers

The UK government has also expressed concern over the new digital border scheme, with its Foreign Office warning travelers of long queues at EU borders. But British passport holders are not the only ones who are worried – countries that welcome large numbers of UK travelers are also monitoring the introduction of the EES.

A survey from Co-Op Insurance shows that 22 percent of British vacationers would be put off from visiting countries implementing the new travel scheme. Among this percentage, nearly half (48) percent say that they dislike the idea of having their biometric data recorded for three years in the system, according to the British tabloid The Daily Express.

Some British travelers are already changing their holiday plans, a survey from travel app Holiday Extras has shown. Instead of Schengen countries, they are more likely for destinations such as Cyprus, Turkey, Albania and Montenegro.

La Línea de la Concepción, a city that limits the Gibraltar-Spain border to the south, is demanding more information about EES implementation with the neighboring British overseas territory.

The city’s mayor Juan Franco sent a letter to the Spanish Ministry asking for clarification on technical issues that could affect the general public, companies and Spanish workers who cross the border daily. Spanish immigration authorities currently allow Gibraltar red ID card holders to enter Spain without having their passport stamped. Unless a new UK-EU treaty is reached on Gibraltar, this will likely have to change, The Gibraltar Chronicle reports.

Warnings are also arriving from the travel industry. Budget airline EasyJet has warned that the EES could affect customers’ airport transfers and lead to long queues at border control. Transport industry organizations have been warning that launching the EES without tests could present a “huge risk.”

“Launching the system without having fully tested it is a huge risk, potentially leading to widespread disruptions across the European air transport network,” Olivier Jankovec, head of airports trade group ACI Europe, told The FT.

Article Topics

biometric identification | biometrics | border security | Entry/Exit System (EES) | EU | identity verification | UK