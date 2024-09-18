France, Germany, Netherlands not ready for EES: report

The European Union’s upcoming biometric border scheme is likely to face more delays.

France, Germany and the Netherlands have written to the EU’s home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson, warning that they are not ready for the introduction of the EU’s Entry-Exit System (EES) slated for November, unnamed sources told The Guardian.

While the three countries are supportive of the travel scheme, the lack of time to test the EES has been causing concerns. The travel scheme will introduce mandatory fingerprint and facial recognition registration at borders, which is expected to create long queues.

UK transport operators have also received a briefing from the government last week, warning them to expect further delays.

The EES has already faced several delays: The biometric border system’s original launch target was in 2021. The introduction was finally moved to October 6th this year but Johansson announced a new date for the rollout on November 10th. The Commission added a “last resort” backup date of November 17th, 2024.

France’s main concern for the border delays is the Port of Dover, according to the Guardian. Other ports, including airports, are also facing difficulties. Ports de Normandie, which manages three ports in France that process British and Irish passengers traveling on ferries, warned that it had no chance to test the EES system.

Earlier this month, the UK government issued a warning of increased waiting times at the Port of Dover, the Eurotunnel (which has deployed biometric kiosks from In Groupe) and London’s St Pancras railway station, where SmartCheck gates use technology from iProov, Inverid and Entrust. The UK government has promised £10.5 million (US$13.8 million) for new registration kiosks.

