FB pixel

France, Germany, Netherlands not ready for EES: report

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security
France, Germany, Netherlands not ready for EES: report
 

The European Union’s upcoming biometric border scheme is likely to face more delays.

France, Germany and the Netherlands have written to the EU’s home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson, warning that they are not ready for the introduction of the EU’s Entry-Exit System (EES) slated for November, unnamed sources told The Guardian.

While the three countries are supportive of the travel scheme, the lack of time to test the EES has been causing concerns. The travel scheme will introduce mandatory fingerprint and facial recognition registration at borders, which is expected to create long queues.

UK transport operators have also received a briefing from the government last week, warning them to expect further delays.

The EES has already faced several delays: The biometric border system’s original launch target was in 2021. The introduction was finally moved to October 6th this year but Johansson announced a new date for the rollout on November 10th. The Commission added a “last resort” backup date of November 17th, 2024.

France’s main concern for the border delays is the Port of Dover, according to the Guardian. Other ports, including airports, are also facing difficulties. Ports de Normandie, which manages three ports in France that process British and Irish passengers traveling on ferries, warned that it had no chance to test the EES system.

Earlier this month, the UK government issued a warning of increased waiting times at the Port of Dover, the Eurotunnel (which has deployed biometric kiosks from In Groupe) and London’s St Pancras railway station, where SmartCheck gates use technology from iProov, Inverid and Entrust. The UK government has promised £10.5 million (US$13.8 million) for new registration kiosks.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

BixeLab highlights need for proactive security measures in ID fraud update

Real-time face swapping has been found among romance scams being perpetrated from Nigeria, and is described in the latest I.D….

 

ICE to award contract to field more NEC fingerprint capture devices

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) intends to award a firm fixed price delivery order under the First Source II…

 

Outdated biometric liveness tests create ‘false sense of security,’ FaceTec argues

Biometrics are replacing legacy knowledge-based authentication for remote and unsupervised authentication scenarios. But the latest liveness detection report from FaceTec…

 

Instagram tightens rules for teens with Yoti age estimation

Tightening regulations and clenching fists around age verification for social media have prompted Instagram to introduce a new account category…

 

Alcatraz AI launching upgraded Rock with boosted biometric privacy

Biometric access control company Alcatraz AI is coming out with a new product, highlighting both its privacy features and physical…

 

RecFaces features face biometrics security software on Indian tour

RecFaces, in collaboration with Startologic, conducted a three-day Project Day event series showcasing its facial recognition products, Id-Guard and Id-Gate….

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events