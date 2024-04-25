Frontex to hold Industry Day for EES biometric pre-registration options

Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, announced that on May 29, 2024, it will have an Industry Day on potential pre-registration options for the upcoming European Entry/Exit System (EES).

The agency is currently piloting the biometric Quick Border Application for third country nationals to be able to register as they plan to travel to and from the Schengen area for short periods of time.

To facilitate pre-registration, Frontex is interested in solutions that have EES compliant facial image capture and presentation attack detection (PAD), mobile options for fingerprint submissions and biometric verification, and travel ID document scanning and validation.

Beyond biometrics, the agency is also looking to consider queue management software, integrated passenger information systems, travel authorization web offerings, mobile options for personal data storage, and other self-service or mobile options for the EES.

On Industry Day, companies can present relevant tech developments and register their solutions on an interactive digital exhibition platform.

Private companies are invited to submit an expression of interest by May 14, 2024 using the online registration form. Tech solutions must legally comply with data protection and human rights regulations. Submissions will be evaluated and considered based on effectiveness, efficiency, innovation, and relevance.

European Union member states, meanwhile, have been tendering biometrics contracts to strengthen their border control systems in preparation for the launch of the EES.

biometric identification | biometrics | border security | document verification | Entry/Exit System (EES) | Frontex