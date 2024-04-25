FB pixel

Frontex to hold Industry Day for EES biometric pre-registration options

| Bianca Gonzalez
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Trade Notes
Frontex to hold Industry Day for EES biometric pre-registration options
 

Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, announced that on May 29, 2024, it will have an Industry Day on potential pre-registration options for the upcoming European Entry/Exit System (EES).

The agency is currently piloting the biometric Quick Border Application for third country nationals to be able to register as they plan to travel to and from the Schengen area for short periods of time.

To facilitate pre-registration, Frontex is interested in solutions that have EES compliant facial image capture and presentation attack detection (PAD), mobile options for fingerprint submissions and biometric verification, and travel ID document scanning and validation.

Beyond biometrics, the agency is also looking to consider queue management software, integrated passenger information systems, travel authorization web offerings, mobile options for personal data storage, and other self-service or mobile options for the EES.

On Industry Day, companies can present relevant tech developments and register their solutions on an interactive digital exhibition platform.

Private companies are invited to submit an expression of interest by May 14, 2024 using the online registration form. Tech solutions must legally comply with data protection and human rights regulations. Submissions will be evaluated and considered based on effectiveness, efficiency, innovation, and relevance.

European Union member states, meanwhile, have been tendering biometrics contracts to strengthen their border control systems in preparation for the launch of the EES.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Privacy tools follow passwordless trend in auto industry

More cars are collecting data on drivers, passengers, pedestrians and other motorists, making them smarter but also prone to cybersecurity…

 

Ethio Telecom sets 1M-per-month Fayda digital ID registration target

Ethio Telecom, the biggest mobile telecommunications company in Ethiopia, says it is using its network of service centers and industry…

 

The role of biometric mobile banking in improving financial inclusion in Pakistan

Pakistan has experienced an extraordinary shift in its digital payments landscape in recent years, with mobile banking being the major…

 

EU-Japan MoU on digital ID, trust services cooperation in the offing

The European Union Commission and the Digital Agency of Japan are expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that…

 

AI is a major threat and financial organizations are not doing enough to fight it

Behavioral biometrics firm Biocatch’s 2024 AI, Fraud, and Financial Crime Survey does not mince words in assessing how generative AI…

 

Business needs biometric protection from voice deepfakes, lawmakers want watermarks

Policy-makers may still be catching up to deepfakes, but biometric liveness detection developers are much further ahead, according to a…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read From This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events