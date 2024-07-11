FB pixel

DHS to hold industry day for biometric scanner contract

| Chris Burt
DHS to hold industry day for biometric scanner contract
 

A hybrid industry day will be held by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on July 29 to share information on a contract opportunity to supply biometric collection devices.

Biometric hardware will be acquired by DHS’s Office of Biometric Identity Management (OBIM), but the event will be held at the Transportation Security Administration’s building in Springfield, Virginia.

The industry day follows a request for information, and gives DHS an opportunity to share its vision for the required biometric gear, as well as take feedback from the industry.

An RFI from OBIM in May specified that the agency wants biometric collection devices under a multi-agency contract to support its own work and related duties of other federal agencies. The agency notes that it just wants the capture devices, as opposed to integrated biometric systems, and that they should include fingerprint, face and iris biometric modalities. Other modalities could be considered in the future.

The RFI also set out minimum essential requirements by modality, and specific requirements for types of equipment, such as rugged gear for mobile use or within land vehicles.

OBIM also issued an RFI last May, explaining that it was looking for a tool to help it manage requirements for capturing the fingerprint and face biometrics of international travelers entering the United States.

DHS says further details about registration for the industry day will be shared on Friday, July 12, and responses are due on July 17.

