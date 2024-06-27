IOM seeks end-to-end biometric software provider for Kosovo border security contract

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has issued a request for quotation from biometrics service providers for the development of biometric software to be used in controlling “migration dynamics” for Kosovo.

The scope of services for the project, named “Enhance Migration Governance through Evidence-Based Programming and Strengthened Capacities of Authorities in Kosovo,” says “IOM Kosovo is seeking to engage a service provider for the comprehensive development and implementation of the biometric software, including essential design work and subsequent supervision of the software development process to be carried out by the selected contractor.”

Interested parties have until August 27 2024 at 16:00 (GMT+2) to submit a quote. Bids must be delivered in hard copy to st. 177 Lidhja e Pejës, 10000 Prishtinë, Kosovo. Quotes should be in Euros, and include technical specifications and a targeted cost.

To qualify on the technical side, bidding firms are required to submit “a comprehensive methodology that demonstrates a thorough understanding and compliance statement of the technical specifications and requirements stipulated for the software. The methodology should detail how the proposed solution aligns with these requirements, ensuring that all aspects of the software development are addressed and will meet the project’s objectives effectively.”

Qualifying biometrics providers must have completed at least three contracts “of comparable complexity and financial scope to this RFQ” over the past five years, “with at least one project related to security domain, showing relevant skills and capacity.” They must also possess a valid certificate of ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 27001.

The expected date for awarding the biometrics contract, which is funded by the Swiss Confederation, is October 10 2024.

Article Topics

biometrics | border security | International Organization for Migration (IOM) | Kosovo | tender | United Nations