IATA says airports unprepared for EES

Dozens of airports across Europe are unprepared for the European Union’s upcoming biometric travel registration scheme, the Entry-Exit System (EES), according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

According to the airline industry trade body, smaller airports across Europe are still lagging in installing the fingerprint technology required by the EES. Starting this fall, non-EU nationals must submit biometric data upon crossing the border for the first time.

“Urgent and coordinated action” is needed if terminals are to be ready before the October 6th deadline, IATA says. Rafael Schvartzman, the organization’s regional head for Europe, called for a transition period to alleviate the long queues that are expected after the introduction of the EES, The Telegraph reports.

“The industry is concerned there are critical unresolved items which will require urgent and coordinated action from both the EU and member states prior to its implementation,” he says.

The travel industry has been warning that the introduction of the EES and the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) could lead to long delays at borders. Government UK foreign secretary David Cameron and French transport minister Patrice Vergriete have recently called for a postponement of the system’s introduction.

Article Topics

airports | biometrics | border security | Entry/Exit System (EES) | EU | identity verification | International Air Transport Association