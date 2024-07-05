Not all Digital Travel Credentials are created equal: SITA

One solution that could help ameliorate long queues at airports is the Digital Travel Credential (DTC), the digital equivalent of a passport issued by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). But not all DTCs are made the same, says SITA.

The air transport industry IT software provider has published a checklist for a true “gold standard” DTC. One of the requirements of a real DTC is that it is a government-grade digital identity, which assures governments they are made from authentic passports and allows automated border entry using biometrics. DTCs are also supposed to allow pre-clearance for passengers long before they board flights, shortening wait times at airports.

Finally, DTC, combined with a trusted Digital Travel Ecosystem, allows passengers to have power over their data, selecting when and how to share it, and it allows airlines to check whether a passenger has been approved to enter their destination before arriving there.

“The need for airlines and airports to do better with current resources, and rising traveler expectations for digital experiences with no long lines at airports. On top of that come critically important data privacy and security issues, particularly around biometrics,” SITA says.

