Amsterdam-based startup secures funding for advancement of travel digital ID technology

An Amsterdam-based travel technology startup, NeoKe secured €1.3 million (roughly US$1.46 million) in funding from several venture capital funds to continue developing its decentralized digital identity and biometrics platform for travel, according to a company statement.

The platform securely stores and shares users’ verified identities using blockchain and cloud-based technologies. The company statement says the platform will enable the possibility of having a single personal travel profile that would streamline various travel processes like check-in, guest verification, access control and data management for travel services.

Appealing to consumers’ prioritization of data privacy, individual users will be the sole owner of their information, the company says.

The startup recently launched with NeoKe Wallet, a digital wallet that securely stores a traveler’s data and gives them control over how it’s shared, and NeoKe Connect, a digital ID management and automation platform for travel providers.

Funding sources include Dreamcraft Ventures, ff Venture Capital, Gharage and Plug and Play Ventures.

NeoKe is a technology partner of Microsoft and won the Identity for All Hackathon in 2022.

The co-founders see the partnerships as their next step in fulfilling their vision of “creating ‘the connected trip,’” and “enabling secure, seamless and personalized information exchange spanning all stages, from planning and booking to the actual travel experience,” says Bhola.

“Data breaches are happening at an increasing pace,” says Kenneth Dambo from Dreamcraft Ventures. The push for regulations is encouraging companies to “become better stewards of data and consumers want to regain control over their information. The travel use case is the perfect testing ground for a solution given the high friction, sensitive information and regulatory requirements involved.”

biometrics | decentralized ID | digital ID | digital wallets | funding | Neoke | travel and tourism