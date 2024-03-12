Tech5 face biometrics deployed for Digital Travel Credential pilot in Finland

A Digital Travel Credentials pilot has been launched in Finland with Tech5 providing the face biometrics. Tech5 partnered with Singapore-based Auctorizium, a company specializing in digital passport Public Key Infrastructure and validation, to build the technology components of the system being piloted.

The pilot is funded by the European Union, and will inform future EU regulations of border checks with DTCs. Under the pilot, travelers use a DTC Type 1, according to International Civil Aviation Organization specifications, on flights from Helsinki to destinations outside of the Schengen Area.

The T5-OmniMatch SDK was integrated by Auctorizium for 1:1 and 1:few biometrics matching. Auctorizium is in charge of the development and deployment and ongoing support of the identity wallet, the registration system, the transmission protocol, pre-clearance checks and the inspection system to handle the DTC, as well as reports for the pilot.

“The Finland pilot is the first of its kind to use the specifications of the Digital Travel Credential issued by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO),” says Auctorizium CEO R Rajeshkumar. “As the editor of the specifications in ISO SC17/WG3, I am very pleased that the European Commission has taken the lead on trying out the new specifications at EU border. While we possess the know how to implement such a solution, biometrics is not our core capability and I am happy with the partnership with Tech5, the quality of their product and also their excellent support capabilities. This enabled us to focus on our own core competencies in delivering the project while TECH5 took care of the biometrics.”

Tech5 Co-founder, Chairman and CTO Rahul Parthe says the initiative can improve both security and user experience within the travel industry.

The pilot launched quietly last August, and the first passenger used a DTC for digital verification on September 1. The pilot was extended in January, and the DTC can now be used for flights to and from 22 destinations. So far, more than 200 passengers have used the DTC to pass through border checks in less than 8 seconds, on average, according to the announcement.

The pilot continues at Helsinki-Vantaa airport until the end of March.

Tech5 signaled its intention to focus on the European biometrics and digital identity market last October.

A DTC trial for flights from the Netherlands to Canada finally took off just weeks ago.

