Tech5 focuses on European market for biometrics and digital ID management

Swiss biometrics and AI firm Tech5 is increasing its focus on the European markets for digital ID onboarding and identity verification, says a release summarizing its biometric matching and liveness technologies for remote verification and digital onboarding.

“We believe that remote identity verification services are among the fastest-growing market verticals for the application of biometrics in Europe and are delighted to be on the forefront of it with our range of technology offerings,” says Andy Gray, vice president of sales & business development for Europe at Tech5.

Tech5 provides biometric software products for verification and authentication, matching, liveness detection, and remote contactless biometric capture using the camera of a mobile device or a webcam – the latter a patented technology. It prioritizes compliance to globally recognized independent testing institutions and was recently confirmed to meet the requirements of the UK’s Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF) for its contactless biometric capture system. The company says it does not store or process any user data, in compliance with EU privacy and security regulations.

In its announcement, the firm cited the COVID-19 pandemic as a driver of urgency in the demand for accessible, cross-functional, certified technologies and service providers for remote identification and verification. Political activity has also been a factor. The French National Cyber Security Agency (ANSSI) now evaluates and certifies remote identity verification services for security and reliability, supported by the Ministry of the Interior, in line with France’s latest regulation, says the release.

Tech5 has made headway in other regions, notably Asia and the Middle East and Africa. The company’s Head of Sales Ameya Bhagwat explained the company’s geographic expansion plans to Biometric Update in a sponsored interview earlier this year.

Earlier this month, Tech5 announced a strategic contract with Leidos to provide support for the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Biometric-Enabled Capability Increment 1 (BEC-1) contract.

