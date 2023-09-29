UK trust framework certifies TECH5’s contactless biometric capture

Contactless biometrics provider TECH5 has announced that, following an assessment, it has successfully met the requirements of the UK’s Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF). According to a release, the company received a SA ACCS /DISC certificate of conformance, covering its contactless biometric capture for integration into client verification systems including liveness, matching, and digital ID credential issuance.

The set of rules and standards that comprise the DIATF were designed by the UK government to establish trust in digital ID products and proper governance of remote identity verification methods.

Among the TECH5 products to be certified are the T5-AirSnap, a contactless fingerprint capture and liveness detection tool that recently passed iBeta presentation attack detection (PAD) Level 1 evaluation; the T5-OmniMatch, a multi-modal biometric matching platform; and T5-IDencode, a platform for issuance of encrypted digital credentials protected by biometrics.

“We at TECH5 are delighted to become a trust framework participant and receive one more proof that our technologies are compliant with the latest requirements and regulations to provide secure and inclusive digital IDs,” says Andy Gray, Vice President Sales and Business Development for Europe at TECH5.

TECH5’s algorithms have consistently ranked in the top tier of NIST rankings for face, fingerprint and iris recognition.

IDnow answers DIATF’s call for next-gen identity proofing

IDnow, which provides identity proofing, video identification and e-signing in the European market, also boasts new credentials. In a release, the firm announced it has achieved DIATF levels of medium and high for its automated, AI-based IDCheck.io product suite.

To achieve the accreditation, IDnow was required to demonstrate that IDCheck.io offers a wide and diverse array of identity documents, show compliance with data protection legislation by enabling users to easily access details about how their personal data is stored, and to put in place an information management system (IMS) that follows a recognized industry standard, such as ISO/IEC 27001.

The DIATF accreditation also recognizes IDnow’s best practices in fraud management and reporting.

Rayissa Armata, Senior Head of Regulatory Affairs at IDnow, says the DIATF “should act as a wakeup call for all service providers to prepare for the next generation of digital identity proofing solutions in the UK”.

“The Framework can go a long way to encourage UK businesses to implement digital identity solutions by enabling smoother, more secure online transactions that lead to higher conversion. This will instill trust and save businesses considerable time and money.”

