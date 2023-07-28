SITA and Indicio join forces to improve digital travel credential technology

SITA has announced an agreement with Indicio, which specializes in open-source verifiable data technology and trusted digital ecosystems, to accelerate developing and deploying digital identities for travel.

The partners say they are driving innovation in open-source, decentralized identity technologies that enable seamless, secure, and privacy-preserving processes in the airport and throughout the journey.

The development of digital identities or Digital Travel Credentials (DTC) enables passengers to securely create a digital version of their physical passport that meets International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards. The DTC is stored as a verifiable credential in the passenger’s mobile wallet. The supporting technology has been built to ensure authenticity and integrity, and ownership can be automatically and repeatedly verified, thereby reducing the risk of fraud. Travelers keep control of their personal data and consent to share only the data needed before and during their travels.

The deal comes after a successful technology trial with the Aruba government. Arriving passengers at Queen Beatrix International Airport applied for travel authorization through a simplified procedure that removed the need for manual input of information from paper travel documents. Using a DTC, passengers could consent to share relevant data directly from the digital wallet on their mobile device with multiple parties, from government officials at entry points to businesses such as hotels and car rental companies.

Jeremy Springall, SVP of SITA at Borders, says: “The adoption of digital identities will be the biggest technology breakthrough in the travel industry in decades. It will simplify the identification process at every step of the journey and open up opportunities for the air transport industry to fully embrace the benefits of seamless travel and the digital economy. SITA, together with Indicio, are proud to be leading the charge.”

Heather Dahl, CEO of Indicio, says: “It is difficult to understate just how significant SITA’s leadership has been in the field of open-source verifiable credential technology and decentralized identity; over the past three years, we’ve collaborated to push this technology forward with a shared vision for what it can do. And we delivered. The horizon has now expanded, filled with a myriad of applications. With SITA’s DTC using Indicio Proven technology, we will make all these applications a reality for passengers, aircrew, airports, borders, hotels, and governments. We are excited about what this partnership can build and deliver.”

Article Topics

decentralized ID | digital ID | digital travel credentials | Indicio | SITA | verifiable credentials