Identyum gets eIDAS 2.0 high level of assurance for ID Wallet

Identyum has secured a regulatory milestone with its ID Wallet, which was officially certified in July under the European Union’s updated eIDAS 2.0 framework. The certification designates the Identyum ID Wallet as having a “high level of assurance” — the most stringent security classification available under EU law.

This places Identyum among a select group of digital identity providers whose platforms meet the EU’s highest standards for authentication, fraud prevention and data protection. It also signals growing momentum behind secure, user-controlled identity solutions as Europe moves toward a more unified digital identity ecosystem.

The eIDAS regulation defines three levels of assurance for electronic identification: low, substantial, and high. The high level requires robust identity verification and authentication protocols capable of resisting sophisticated cyberattacks.

Identyum’s certification covers multiple identity verification scenarios. Its SMS-based eID is certified at a substantial level of assurance, while both its face biometric (WEB eID) and mobile application (MOBILE eID) methods are certified at the high level.

To obtain certification, Identyum’s ID Wallet had to comply with the latest European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) specifications, including ETSI 319 401 v3.1.1 and ETSI TS 119 461 v2.1.1. These standards govern how biometric data is captured, processed and verified, and ensure that identity verification services meet strict cybersecurity requirements.

The ID Wallet’s verification process includes scanning and photographing identity documents, video-based verification, and liveness detection all conducted within a single session. This multilayered approach enables the issuance of a certified eID while maintaining a seamless user experience.

The certification confirms that Identyum’s platform is resilient against high-potential attack scenarios, offering robust protection against identity theft and digital fraud. Biometric authentication methods used by the ID Wallet are compliant with the latest EU security protocols, providing users with a secure and frictionless way to manage their digital identities.

In addition to security, the ID Wallet emphasizes user control and privacy. Individuals can selectively share personal information — such as confirming their age without disclosing their full date of birth — and no data is accessible without explicit user consent. These features align with GDPR principles.

While the certification is a technical achievement, it also marks a broader shift in how digital identity is managed across the EU as companies pursue a high level of assurance under eIDAS 2.0. Firms such as IDnow, Ondato and Keyless have gained eIDAS certifications.

Article Topics

digital ID | digital wallets | eIDAS | ETSI | ETSI TS 119 461 | Identyum