Ondato services now certified under eIDAS

Digital identity and age verification company Ondato has announced that its qualified trusted services are now certified under the eIDAS regulation 910/2014.

The Vilnius, Lithuania-headquartered company says that the certification will help in providing digital identity processes for organizations in regulated markets and strengthen cross-border transactions.

The firm has been spreading its client base among banks and financial service providers, including last year’s partnership with SoftRobotics in the Middle East.

“Being certified under eIDAS is more than a regulatory milestone – it’s a testament to the reliability and integrity of our identity proofing technology,” says Liudas Kanapienis, the company’s CEO and co-founder.

Ondato’s identity proofing solutions can now be integrated by eIDAS-qualified trusted service providers (QTSPs) across multiple regulated domains. The certification covers the company’s provision of a component identity proofing service, enabling its use in qualified trust services such as electronic signatures, electronic seals and electronic delivery services for registered communications, the firm says in a release.

The company has also been making headway in the age assurance space. NIST’s Face Analysis Technology Evaluation (FATE) Age Estimation & Verification was updated with a new report in January to include Ondato.

