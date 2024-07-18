FB pixel

Florida motor vehicle agency upgrades to Socure IDV

| Abhishek Jadhav
The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) is using Socure’s biometric ID+ platform to accurately verify users of an online services portal. Socure shared details of the integration to enhance identity verification and user experience in a sponsored post on Government Technology.

The Government Technology post notes that the FLHSMV is responsible for verifying the identity and overseeing regulations for over 22.5 million individuals.

In meetings of the Motorist Modernization Advisory Board as early as May 2023, it was revealed that the FLHSMV has been in discussions with Socure to upgrade the authentication process for the MyDMV portal. The agency previously used knowledge-based authentication (KBA).

“The new approach strengthens identity verification and makes the process easier for our users,” says Terrence Samuel, director of information systems administration at FLHSMV, in a blog post.

Socure’s platform features selfie biometrics and an extensive identity database, and streamlines online transactions while reducing fraud risk, the company says. The integration of automated identity verification has enabled the Florida state agency to improve its operational efficiency by approving more than 90 percent of requests. This automation is anticipated to yield time savings for Floridians, up to a cumulative 157,000 hours annually.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has removed KBA from its list of approved methods for identity verification. The 2024 State of Digital Identity report, published by Socure in collaboration with The Center for Digital Government, says that state agency leaders are struggling with various identity-related challenges.

A recent case study highlights Socure’s integration of its identity verification software with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. The report reveals that 95 percent of applicants to Florida’s Homeowner Assistance Fund were approved automatically in less than one second.

