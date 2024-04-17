Socure announces faster biometric IDV, deepfake and synthetic identity fraud detection

Identity verification provider Socure has announced the launch of its next generation DocV, now including enhanced deepfake selfie biometrics detection and barcode enhancement. The company is also using data sets from Canadian mobile intelligence provider EnStream to improve its synthetic identity fraud detection.

DocV upgraded for faster biometric ID verification, deepfake protection

Socure has announced the launch of its next generation document verification service, DocV, which will now leverage deepfake selfie detection and barcode enhancement to prevent spoofing, deepfake attacks, and stolen identities.

Socure’s verification process now analyzes 1000s of different aspects of a document in combination with PII, geolocation, and biometrics. It can verify in under 1.5 seconds in 95 percent of requests, far below the industry average of 30 seconds, according to Socure. It also performs at an accuracy of 98 percent.

To train its deepfake selfie detector, Socure’s data science team generated hundreds of thousands of deepfakes using over 20 different AI generators for a realistic, diverse dataset that accounts for a variety of ages, skin tones, and ethnicities as well as environmental factors like lighting.

Socure can detect when a fraudster submits a photo of another image or captures a digital image off a screen, as well as deepfake injection attacks, according to the announcement.

Barcode detection checks encoded PII and security features built into IDs. Socure’s barcode enhancements can also reconstruct barcodes that are blurred from wear and tear to extract data that will prevent what otherwise would be rejections of legitimate IDs.

DocV also performs risk analysis using Socure’s identity graph, which reveals if PII on a credential is tied to other identities or is associated with risk. It also uses phone ownership, behavioral data, and geolocation along with document authenticity analysis and biometrics for face comparison, liveness and deepfake detection.

DocV can be used for age verification, KYC, step-up authentication, parental consent, and government services.

Data sets from EnStream integrated to fight synthetic identity fraud

Socure will use data sets from EnStream, a Canada-based mobile intelligence fraud prevention provider as part of the Socure’s Sigma Synthetic Fraud offering, according to an announcement.

Adding mobile attributes through EnStream’s machine learning models will improve Socure’s synthetic identity fraud protection.

Synthetic identity fraud combines fabricated attributes with stolen and manipulated ones to produce a fake identity for fraud. The Deloitte Center for Financial Services says synthetic identity fraud could produce as much as $23 billion in losses by 2030.

“EnStream adds another powerful data layer to make our platform exponentially harder for criminals to manufacture synthetic profiles or hijack real identities,” said Josh Linn, Socure’s SVP of product, Josh Linn.

