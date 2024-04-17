FB pixel

Socure announces faster biometric IDV, deepfake and synthetic identity fraud detection

| Bianca Gonzalez
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Mobile Biometrics
Socure announces faster biometric IDV, deepfake and synthetic identity fraud detection
 

Identity verification provider Socure has announced the launch of its next generation DocV, now including enhanced deepfake selfie biometrics detection and barcode enhancement. The company is also using data sets from Canadian mobile intelligence provider EnStream to improve its synthetic identity fraud detection.

DocV upgraded for faster biometric ID verification, deepfake protection

Socure has announced the launch of its next generation document verification service, DocV, which will now leverage deepfake selfie detection and barcode enhancement to prevent spoofing, deepfake attacks, and stolen identities.

Socure’s verification process now analyzes 1000s of different aspects of a document in combination with PII, geolocation, and biometrics. It can verify in under 1.5 seconds in 95 percent of requests, far below the industry average of 30 seconds, according to Socure. It also performs at an accuracy of 98 percent.

To train its deepfake selfie detector, Socure’s data science team generated hundreds of thousands of deepfakes using over 20 different AI generators for a realistic, diverse dataset that accounts for a variety of ages, skin tones, and ethnicities as well as environmental factors like lighting.

Socure can detect when a fraudster submits a photo of another image or captures a digital image off a screen, as well as deepfake injection attacks, according to the announcement.

Barcode detection checks encoded PII and security features built into IDs. Socure’s barcode enhancements can also reconstruct barcodes that are blurred from wear and tear to extract data that will prevent what otherwise would be rejections of legitimate IDs.

DocV also performs risk analysis using Socure’s identity graph, which reveals if PII on a credential is tied to other identities or is associated with risk. It also uses phone ownership, behavioral data, and geolocation along with document authenticity analysis and biometrics for face comparison, liveness and deepfake detection.

DocV can be used for age verification, KYC, step-up authentication, parental consent, and government services.

Data sets from EnStream integrated to fight synthetic identity fraud

Socure will use data sets from EnStream, a Canada-based mobile intelligence fraud prevention provider as part of the Socure’s Sigma Synthetic Fraud offering, according to an announcement.

Adding mobile attributes through EnStream’s machine learning models will improve Socure’s synthetic identity fraud protection.

Synthetic identity fraud combines fabricated attributes with stolen and manipulated ones to produce a fake identity for fraud. The Deloitte Center for Financial Services says synthetic identity fraud could produce as much as $23 billion in losses by 2030.

“EnStream adds another powerful data layer to make our platform exponentially harder for criminals to manufacture synthetic profiles or hijack real identities,” said Josh Linn, Socure’s SVP of product, Josh Linn.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Rights group criticize EU AI Act for inadequate protections against potential abuse

The EU’s AI Act is done, and no one is happy. Having been adopted by the European Parliament in March…

 

Kids Code bills prompt epic showdown between regulators, activists and big tech firms

The latest craze sweeping the United States – legislation to protect kids’ data and overall online safety – has its…

 

UK’s £54M welfare fraud case illustrates need for biometric identity verification

A team of fraudsters has been convicted for what was described as “the largest case of benefit fraud in England…

 

Intellicheck, OneID tout banks’ unique position to cut fraud as digital ID enablers

Banks could play a significantly larger role in protecting consumers, businesses and payment systems from fraud, Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis…

 

African digital CRVS Shared Asset initiative advances as collaborative framework is born

Efforts aimed at putting in place an integrated and harmonized digital Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (e-CRVS) system that will…

 

Zoloz enters the war on deepfakes with biometric detection software

Zoloz has released an update to its biometric deepfake detection software, which features upgraded defenses against evolving infiltration tactics, including…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read From This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events