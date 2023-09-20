US agencies expand Login.gov partnership to combat unemployment insurance fraud

The GSA and DOL of the United States announced that they are now offering all states the opportunity to use Login.gov with the aim of decreasing fraud and improving security and access in issuing unemployment insurance and other public benefits. This follows the DOL’s announcement in May to expand digital ID verification services, anticipating upgrades to the UI system.

Americans can use one single login to access benefits and services at over 40 federal and state agencies through Login.gov. Anti-fraud controls will be in place to ensure benefits are going to eligible recipients and not bad actors.

This expansion builds on a 2022 pilot program in Arkansas that gave 19,000 the power to verify their identities and access unemployment benefits online.

The government accelerated its plans to integrate Login.gov with Hawaiian state systems to facilitate benefits access for those affected by the Maui wildfires. They can access FEMA services and disaster assistance loans in addition to UI benefits through Login.gov.

“This growing partnership will make it easier for eligible members of the public to receive unemployment benefits when they need them, and protect UI systems from potential fraud,” says DOL Unemployment Insurance Modernization Policy Director Andrew Stettner. “We are thankful for GSA’s partnership, and particularly for the Login.gov team’s support in moving quickly to help those in need in Hawaii.”

Earlier this year, Login.gov launched in-person identity proofing at 18,000 U.S. post offices, and reached 70 million signups.

Meanwhile, GSA continues to consider the implementation of biometrics to meet the IAL2 standard for remote identity verification.

