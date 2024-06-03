FB pixel

US Gen Zers struggle with identity verification as ‘Digital Ghosts’: Socure

| Abigail Opiah
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services  |  Government Services
US Gen Zers struggle with identity verification as ‘Digital Ghosts’: Socure
 

Socure has released a new study revealing that 35 percent of Gen Zers in the U.S. and nearly a third of legal immigrants are “Digital Ghosts,” lacking sufficient financial history to pass standard identity verification processes required for accessing financial and government services.

Digital Ghosts are, according to the report, characterized by minimal to no engagement with credit cards, loans, rental leases, home purchases, or mobile device plans. The lack of activity results in insufficient credit bureau history and public records, impeding their ability to navigate traditional ID verification systems.

The study found that 54 percent of Gen Zers report difficulties with identity verification, with a third citing their lack of a digital financial footprint as the primary issue. Over half have had to verify their identity in person multiple times, nearly as many have had to email or mail documents to prove their identity, and one in five have struggled to access student or college-related government services.

The report highlights a significant paradox: Digital Ghosts need a credit history to pass identity verification, but they require access to services to build that credit history.

Josh Linn, senior vice president of product and GM of compliance at Socure, emphasizes the need for modern technology and advanced analytics to address these challenges.

“At Socure we believe there’s a better way. By leveraging modern technology, alternative data, and advanced analytics, we can build an equitable finance ecosystem where everyone can access the financial services they need to thrive. Solving the identity challenges of underserved populations is not only an economic imperative, but a moral one. The industry must come together to prioritize financial inclusion,” adds Linn.

Additionally, Gen Zers exhibit apathy towards online identity security, with one in five unconcerned about identity theft and over a third believing their ID holds little value if stolen.

Legal immigrants in the U.S. encounter substantial barriers in accessing banking and government services.

Moreover, more than half report difficulties with identity verification, leading to significant limitations, as almost half of the respondents have been denied access to government services.

Nearly as many have been denied access to the job market and student loans, and one in five believe they will never achieve equal access to services compared to those born in the U.S.

Socure added alternative data sources to its selfie biometric KYC software last year to improve financial inclusion and user onboarding rates for people with “thin-file” digital profiles, like those in Gen Z.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Identiverse panel cracks open international mDL standards

Oh what a tangled web we weave when talking about digital identity online and digital driver’s licenses: so says a…

 

ARPA Network nets $6M to support cryptographic AI based on biometrics, ZKML

ARPA Network, a blockchain-agnostic Layer-2 computation network that develops cryptographic systems to enable more blockchain use cases, has secured $6…

 

ID R&D to reveal the real deal with video deepfake fraud

Video deepfakes have caught the imagination of the public, and people are coming to grips with the threat they pose…

 

Thailand integrates Innovatrics liveness, ABIS to secure national ID onboarding

In a bid to advance Thailand’s digital infrastructure, the Digital Onboarding Toolkit (DOT) powered by Innovatrics’ ABIS (automated biometric identification…

 

Presight to fast-track The Gambia’s transformation through digital ID, govt initiative

Digital transformation efforts in The Gambia will get an improvement after the government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with…

 

Biometric data collection proves costly for violators but damages capped in Illinois

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is on a data privacy mission, as Chair Lina Khan takes to task data controllers…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events