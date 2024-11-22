Identomat becomes eIDAS certified

More digital identity companies are getting eIDAS certification, in line with the European Union’s plan to offer a digital identity wallet for all of its citizens by the end of 2026. The latest is Identomat, a U.S.-based company offering Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance tools as well as biometric authentication, age verification and fraud prevention.

The eIDAS (Electronic Identification, Authentication and Trust Services) certification will align Identomat with EU standards for electronic identification (eID) and trust services. This will allow the firm to offer businesses, financial institutions and government bodies the highest level of compliance, the company says in a release.

eIDAS defines three levels of assurance for digital IDs: Low, substantial and high. The highest level, a qualified electronic signature (QES), has the same legal effect as a handwritten signature and is required for many purposes, such as mortgage agreements, real estate transactions and sensitive contracts. It is also the only one guaranteed to work across borders.

“It positions Identomat at the forefront of recognized compliance, offering a competitive edge and opening opportunities to serve clients needing eIDAS-compliant solutions,” says Identomat’s CEO David Lomiashvili.

Identomat joins other companies such as Signicat and IDnow which have become eIDAS-certified Qualified Trust Service Providers (QTSPs). The title allows them to provide qualified trust services, including qualified electronic signatures (QES), electronic time stamps and certificates related to these services.

According to official data, there are now 250 active QTSPs in 29 countries.

The European digital ID landscape

The eIDAS regulates eID and electronic signatures, creating a framework for electronic interactions between businesses across Europe. According to research from identity verification company Signicat, there are more than 60 eIDs across Europe with varying levels of assurance under eIDAS. Factoring in all identity providers, the number is likely over 150 with varying use cases and levels of take-up.

The report analyzes 16 European countries at the forefront of eID and electronic identity verification.

Currently, only a limited number of eIDs that meet the stringent requirements for QES. Among eIDs that can be used for QES are Belgium’s electronic identity card beID, Finland’s FINeID, German Konto-Ident and itsme which is primarily used in Belgium, according to the report.

The European Union’s Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet, however, will not be just another eID. The wallet will allow users to maintain privacy while offering a secure way to share not just identity information but also driving licenses, medical prescriptions, academic qualifications and more.

The wallet will also be able to store payment details, airline and train tickets and other digital documents.

“Over time, this may completely change the identity landscape in Europe,” Signicat writes in the report.

The Norwegian company is part of two of the four large-scale pilots designed to test the EUDI wallet, including the EUDI Wallet Consortium (EWC) and the Nordic-Baltic eID Project (NOBID). The pilots focus on areas like cross-border payments and travel.

The EU has allocated 74 million euros (US$77.8 million) for the pilots until autumn 2025, according to Signicat.

Article Topics

