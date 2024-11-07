FB pixel

IDnow Trust Services AB certified as EU qualified trust service provider

| Abigail Opiah
Categories Biometrics News  |  Mobile Biometrics
IDnow Trust Services AB certified as EU qualified trust service provider
 

IDnow, in partnership with newly founded IDnow Trust Services AB, will now offer electronic signatures, time stamps, and digital seals to users across the European Union. The joint venture, based in Stockholm, Sweden, was established in early 2024 with Poland-headquartered technology provider Esysco, and is now recognized as a Qualified Trust Service Provider (QTSP), granted under EU’s eIDAS regulation.

As a certified QTSP, IDnow Trust Services AB will manage and authenticate electronic signatures, time stamps, and digital certificates, in compliance with EU standards for electronic data verification.

The designation as a QTSP means that IDnow Trust Services AB can certify the authenticity of electronic records at a specific time. The service also includes certificate revocation and validation, as required by EU regulations.

Andreas Bodczek, CEO of IDnow, says: “In the coming years, our customers will benefit from the synergy of identity verification and qualified trust services, ensuring a compliant and efficient experience for all business-critical operations across the EU. This collaboration sets a new standard for trust and operational efficiency, positioning businesses for long-term success in the fast-evolving digital landscape.”

One service IDnow Trust Services AB says it will make available is an SMS-free signing option for digital signature completion without one-time passcode requirements. The feature removes an extra verification and is compliant with European CEN and ETSI standards, according to the company.

Johannes Leser, CEO of IDnow Trust Services AB points out that the European digital signature market is projected to expand significantly by 2030, driven by the need for reliable and transparent verification services in both public and private sectors.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

BixeLab report shows NZ selfie biometric system accurate for all

The report from BixeLab on accuracy differentials in New Zealand’s biometric identity verification platform for public service access has been…

 

Global payment networks are reading palms as the future in retail

Palm biometrics scans are joining taps with smartphones and smartwatches and pay-by-face systems as an increasingly popular option for making…

 

The duality of AI in digital verification: Balancing innovation and security

By Mikkel Nielsen, CPO at Verifymy Artificial intelligence plays an increasingly pivotal role in online verification processes, but it is…

 

Daon to build newly patented synthetic voice detection into call center platform

A newly issued patent for synthetic voice detection will be built into Daon’s call center fraud protection platform to secure…

 

Deepfake detectives lay out types of deepfakes and common attack points

The existence of deepfake detection implies the existence of deepfake detectives. That’s arguably the role of the Kantara DeepfakesIDV discussion…

 

SITA and Idemia partner on airport biometrics, digital identity interoperability

Two of the largest global suppliers of airport biometrics and traveler digital identities, SITA and Idemia Public Security, are collaborating…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events