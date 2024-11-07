IDnow Trust Services AB certified as EU qualified trust service provider

IDnow, in partnership with newly founded IDnow Trust Services AB, will now offer electronic signatures, time stamps, and digital seals to users across the European Union. The joint venture, based in Stockholm, Sweden, was established in early 2024 with Poland-headquartered technology provider Esysco, and is now recognized as a Qualified Trust Service Provider (QTSP), granted under EU’s eIDAS regulation.

As a certified QTSP, IDnow Trust Services AB will manage and authenticate electronic signatures, time stamps, and digital certificates, in compliance with EU standards for electronic data verification.

The designation as a QTSP means that IDnow Trust Services AB can certify the authenticity of electronic records at a specific time. The service also includes certificate revocation and validation, as required by EU regulations.

Andreas Bodczek, CEO of IDnow, says: “In the coming years, our customers will benefit from the synergy of identity verification and qualified trust services, ensuring a compliant and efficient experience for all business-critical operations across the EU. This collaboration sets a new standard for trust and operational efficiency, positioning businesses for long-term success in the fast-evolving digital landscape.”

One service IDnow Trust Services AB says it will make available is an SMS-free signing option for digital signature completion without one-time passcode requirements. The feature removes an extra verification and is compliant with European CEN and ETSI standards, according to the company.

Johannes Leser, CEO of IDnow Trust Services AB points out that the European digital signature market is projected to expand significantly by 2030, driven by the need for reliable and transparent verification services in both public and private sectors.

