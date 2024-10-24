Zero-knowledge proofs with biometrics gaining traction for secure privacy

The combination of biometrics with zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) is finding a niche in the decentralized identity management and fraud prevention market, with portfolio expansions from Anonybit and Trust Stamp and a customer win announced by Keyless. The question appears to be just how large that niche could become.

Anonybit adds voice and iris

Anonybit has added two new modalities to its Decentralized Biometric Cloud through partnerships with EyeLock and ID R&D.

The expansion allows Anonybit to offer enterprises the option to use its multi-party computation and zero knowledge proofs with EyeLock iris recognition or ID R&D’s voice recognition, without storing or processing any biometric data in a single location.

The integration allows Anonybit’s architecture to be used with the modality best-suited for a particular use case. Voice biometrics for call centers and iris biometrics for high-security access control are the examples provided in the announcement.

“Adding voice and iris biometrics to our platform is a significant step in establishing a root of trust as enterprises seek to enable different experiences across various channels,” says Frances Zelazny, co-founder and CEO of Anonybit. “By supporting any biometric algorithm and any modality, we eliminate silos and reduce cybersecurity risks by ensuring there is never a fallback to passwords, PINs, or knowledge-based questions throughout the user lifecycle. In this way, Anonybit continues to redefine the way enterprises approach identity management, providing a privacy-enhancing biometric identity engine that meets the growing demand for compliance, seamless scalability, and greater consumer choice.”

Anonybit has previously integrated face biometrics in partnership with ROC and palm biometrics in partnership with Armatura.

The company is showcasing its new biometric modalities at Money 20/20 from October 27 to 30 in Las Vegas.

Trust Stamp integrating palm, developing cryptosystem

Trust Stamp has launched contactless palm biometric authentication to its Stable IT2 cryptography system, which preforms on-device authentication.

The company is also carrying out a Biometric Secure Module (BSM) project, which involves developing a “biometric cryptosystem” for secure authentication with high entropy through face and palm biometrics that does not require the storage of biometric data. Cryptographic keys are also not stored directly on the device, so user data is protected even in the event of a breach, according to the announcement.

The BSM project is funded by Xjenza Malta, the Maltese government’s agency for R&D, and its FUSION Technology Development Programme LITE, which is covering 75 percent of the program cost.

“By utilizing palm biometrics, we can generate secure keys from a biometric modality that is less publicly exposed than facial features,” says Trust Stamp CSO Norman Poh. “This provides an added layer of protection against unauthorized access.”

Trust Stamp recently claimed it has reached 37 patents filed related to ZKPs.

Zero knowledge from Keyless for credit alternative

Keyless’ proprietary Zero-Knowledge Biometrics technology has been integrated by London-based credit card issuing fintech Zorrz to secure payments and account recovery processes without storing biometric data.

The BlueAccess card that Zorrz is introducing is a virtual Mastercard platform for underserved groups like immigrants and students as an alternative to traditional credit products and assessments.

“Our partnership with Zorrz marks another significant milestone in our mission to provide strong, privacy-focused biometric authentication to banks and fintechs worldwide,” says Fabian Eberle, co-founder and COO at Keyless.

Article Topics

Anonybit | data privacy | decentralized ID | EyeLock | face biometrics | ID R&D | iris biometrics | Keyless | multi-party computation | palm biometrics | Trust Stamp | zero knowledge