Yeo Messaging debuts Continuous Facial Recognition SDK for privacy protection

Yeo Messaging debuted its patented continuous facial recognition SDK at the Barcelona Mobile World Conference (MWC) that took place at the end of February. The software is aimed at safeguarding user privacy and preventing unauthorized access.

By continuously monitoring the face of a user, the SDK can constantly verify a user’s age and identity, ensuring only those authorized are accessing the content within a given app. It can help comply with rising regulatory requirements such as the UK’s Online Safety Bill, the company suggests.

The continuous face biometrics authentication can also mitigate the risk of potential data breaches. Yeo’s SDK can evolve to account for emerging threats, providing long term protection, according to the announcement.

The Yeo Continuous Facial Recognition SDK uses multi-faceted detection and real-time authentication while maintaining a frictionless user experience.

“The idea behind Yeo was to assure privacy and confidentiality of messages and data received. We always intended to monitor access by authenticating the user before displaying content,” says Alan Jones, CEO and co-founder of Yeo Messaging, in the announcement.

While continuous facial recognition was initially only available in Yeo’s messaging platform, the SDK opens the door for authentication on any app, he explains.

“With the extended features and age analysis Yeo’s SDK will enable social media and other platforms to comply with the recently introduced online safety act and avoid potential fines,” Jones adds.

access control | biometrics | continuous authentication | data privacy | facial recognition | mobile biometrics