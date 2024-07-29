FB pixel

Trust Stamp leveraging IP portfolio to expand implementation scope

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Financial Services
Trust Stamp leveraging IP portfolio to expand implementation scope
 

Atlanta, Georgia-based Trust Stamp has revealed new deals with clients in the automotive industry and fintech for digital identity verification and tokenization, respectively, as a growing portfolio of intellectual property supports an expansion of the company’s offerings and target markets.

The NASDAQ-listed company announced it will supply its digital identity fraud detection to Botdoc, a platform that provides digital transfers for auto dealerships across the United States.

Botdoc plans to integrate Trust Stamp’s low-code Orchestration Platform for identity verification and know-your-customer (KYC) to prevent counterfeit or altered driver’s licenses, driving permits and ID cards. Documents will be verified through the Driver License Data Verification (DLDV) System offered by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA).

Trust Stamp has also entered into a Letter of Intent with Texas-based fintech company Qenta for a strategic alliance to serve a global federated network that includes cryptocurrency, banking and other financial services companies. The Letter of Intent is non-binding.

“Qenta’s interlocking products and services, including the QOS blockchain, bridge the gap between legacy financial rails and the new, digital and tokenized economy and will be further enhanced by Trust Stamp’s proprietary technology providing secure, tokenized identity services ensuring both compliance and privacy,” Trust Stamp’s CEO Gareth N. Genner says in a release.

Patents parallel SaaS shift

Genner also noted that twenty of the company’s patents are related to the tokenization of identity and data with nine more pending. The company has been making a push to diversify its patent portfolio. This month, the company filed its 37th patent covering innovations in Zero Knowledge Proof technology.

Among the filed patents is an AI tool that counters deepfake injection attacks and a method for improving the performance of biometric age estimation algorithms, paving the way toward the booming market for AI-based age estimation software. Other patents include multi-factor authentication, face biometric technologies, validating the ownership of cryptographic assets and a tamper-resistant identity bracelet for electronic monitoring of individuals released from prison. Twenty-two of its patents have already been issued.

Their use cases cover not only banking but also payments, insurance, blockchain, public safety, healthcare, social media, secure messaging, data management, IoT devices and automotive dealerships, according to the firm.

“Our initial use cases revolved around serving our financial services clients with custom identity authentication and fraud detection tools. But in parallel to the growth in our intellectual property portfolio, we moved in 2023 to focus on a SaaS delivery model,” says Trust Stamp’s Chief Technology Officer Scott Francis.

The SaaS Orchestration Layer has allowed significant growth in the company customer base, from two long-term customers at the end of 2022 to over 70 customers today, he added.

In June, Trust Stamp announced the launch of its Identity Hub software platform on the NayaOne Tech marketplace, providing customers in the financial services industry with biometric authentication, identity verification, KYC, synthetic identity fraud detection and enhanced data privacy and protection.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

How credential service providers can modernize online government services

By Christine Owen, Field CTO for 1Kosmos At the heart of modern government is the concept of ready and equitable…

 

Australia’s digital ID must put cybersecurity first, says Law Council

Australia’s upcoming national digital ID must represent the “gold standard” when it comes to privacy and cybersecurity, the Law Council…

 

Biometrics enabling explosive identity verification growth

Biometric identity verification is increasing in frequency, becoming a regular part of life in more countries and industries, as seen…

 

Oklahoma unveils overhaul of driver license system with Thales and Idemia

Thales and Idemia have been selected by Service Oklahoma as vendors for their card printing and system hardware services for…

 

California running hackathons to promote mDL adoption in different industries

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) invites businesses, public agencies, and individuals to create applications that utilize the state’s…

 

IT systems for US security clearances at risk, GAO says

As the four-year-old U.S. Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) continues to build out the National Background Investigation Services (NBIS)…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events