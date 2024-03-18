Trust Stamp joins booming global market for biometric age estimation

Trust Stamp has entered the market for AI-based age estimation software, which is booming globally as regulators catch up with distributors, retailers and other businesses offering age-restricted products or services to customers, with minimal safeguards in place.

A promotional blog post from the firm says its age estimation product’s ability to accurately estimate age through face biometrics improves user experience while ensuring regulatory compliance. “It’s quick, non-intrusive, and designed with privacy at its core,” says the company.

The system analyzes selfie biometrics to estimate an individual’s age by examining facial characteristics and running liveness detection tests, ensuring a user is genuinely present for identity verification. It integrates with Trust Stamp’s ID document verification system to allow selfie-based age estimates to be cross-referenced with data extracted from an official ID document such as a driver’s license, to create what it calls “tokenized age” with its Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token (IT2).

Standing out, however, will be no easy feat in a marketplace that has seen significant growth in both demand for biometric age estimation tools, and in the field of companies adding the technology to their age verification portfolios. Nor is there any sign of an imminent falloff in demand, given the legislative debates raging in the U.S., the EU and Canada over how to gate access to porn sites, online gaming and gambling, social media, and age-controlled online retail.

Trust Stamp, however, has wisely diversified its biometric digital identity services even further, after the recent launch of an identity authentication service targeted at high risk transactions.

Article Topics

age estimation | biometric liveness detection | face biometrics | selfie biometrics | Trust Stamp