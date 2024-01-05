Trust Stamp files patent for tokenized biometrics, inks IoT collaboration

Biometric digital identity services firm Trust Stamp has filed another patent for tokenized identity as it could help meet increasingly strict global biometric data regulations.

A provisional patent application for the technology named Stable IT2 was filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The technology uses a cryptographic token generated from a user’s face biometrics.

Tokenizing turns biometric data into an abstract, anonymized set of vectors, eliminating the exposure of sensitive data. Trust Stamp hopes its technology will become the new standard for biometric authentication as it allows users more control over personal data, aligning privacy and data minimization principles, according to the firm.

The Stable IT2 technology is designed for identity authentication, secure system access and account protection.

During the process, a user’s facial image is captured, typically via a selfie, and the image is then converted into a Stable IT2 token using Trust Stamp’s algorithm. The token is then used for all subsequent identity verifications, explains Trust Stamp’s Chief Science Officer Norman Poh.

“During the authentication process, the system does not compare raw biometric data or traditional templates,” says Poh. “Instead, it matches the tokenized representations, ensuring that the actual biometric data is never exposed or stored.”

The Atlanta, U.S.-based firm has been making other strides in tokenization and data protection. Last year, Trust Stamp received two U.S. patents related to biometric identification and one related to biometric tokenization and its Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token (IT2) technology.

Strategic collaboration with IoT platform provider

Scurid, which provides a platform for integrating IoT edge devices, databases and applications, has partnered with Trust Stamp to use biometrics for seamless and secure interactions between humans and machines.

The Denmark-based IoT company will integrate Trust Stamp’s IT2 to add biometric tokenization to reduce the risk of unauthorized access or stolen data from applications for fleet management and smart manufacturing, cities, and warehouses.

The partners say the result is a scalable and comprehensive solution that simplifies authentication.

In November, Trust Stamp was awarded with the Denmark D-seal, which bills itself as the world’s first labeling program for IT security and responsible use of data. The following month, it partnered with Partisia Blockchain to launch software for securing data flows and compliance.

