Trust Stamp wins D-seal denoting responsible biometric data use

Denmark’s D-seal has been awarded to Trust Stamp, the global firm providing AI-driven identity and facial biometrics tools to sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Having marketed biometric monitoring devices for the U.S. justice system, and positioned “secure societal and financial inclusion” as a core piece of its mission, the company has made a general statement on the collection and use of biometric data in humanitarian contexts.

In a press release, Jonathan Patscheider, President of Trust Stamp Denmark, calls the use of biometric data in humanitarian aid a double-edged sword. “While it offers efficiency and accountability, it also poses significant risks to vulnerable populations,” Patscheider says. “Striking a balance between these factors necessitates meticulous planning, informed consent, and a deep understanding of the potential harm that can arise, if privacy is not enforced.”

Patscheider emphasizes the need to follow best practices in data collection during humanitarian interventions, and points out that to date, familiar biometrics systems have often worked to the disadvantage of marginalized people. He urges relief and aid organizations to commit to the principle of data minimization, “i.e. collecting, using and retaining the minimum amount of data necessary for the purposes of their service,” and to not collect data until that can be demonstrated in practice.

By volunteering for D-seal evaluation, says Patscheider, Trust Stamp has proven “unwavering commitment to responsible digital practices.”

“The D-seal stands as a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence in the realm of identity verification, reassuring our clients and users that their data is handled with the utmost care and integrity. Trust Stamp serves not merely as a technological solution but as a testament to the possibility of harmonizing efficiency with ethics.”

Founded in 2021, D-seal bills itself as the world’s first labeling program for IT security and responsible use of data. As of November 2023, there are 36 D-sealed companies listed on the D-seal website.

