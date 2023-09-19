Biometric monitoring band from Trust Stamp emphasizes discretion

A new battery-free NFC band is being touted as a way to increase dignity and reduce stigmatization for people in community supervision programs.

Atlanta-based face biometrics and AI company Trust Stamp calls their tamper-resistant, hypoallergenic bracelet the Tap-In Band. According to a company release, wearers can use it to check in with monitoring authorities by tapping it on their mobile phone, which verifies their location and opens a customized web portal with direct messaging. With no battery, there is no risk of battery failure or need to remove the band for charging.

The system leverages the mobile phone’s camera, GPS and NFC capabilities, and a patented identity tokenization process, to allow users to biometrically authenticate without having to store biometric images or templates. Data never flows through a third-party vendor, including Trust Stamp. These measures, combined with the bracelet itself not using GPS, aim to reduce privacy and safety concerns associated with older Alternative to Detention (ATD) devices, such as ankle bracelets.

“The Tap-In Band is the result of three years of market discovery and development and is a game-changer,” said Gareth N. Genner, the CEO of Trust Stamp. He cited the band’s design aesthetic, which has not been shared publicly, but offers a swath of colors and customizations to make it as discreet as possible. He also pointed to the savings.

“Alternative to Detention programs are not only more humane than incarceration but also cost society a fraction of the cost while having a high success rate. The Tap-In band, combined with the user’s own mobile device, offers all of the utility of devices that are up to one hundred times the capital and operational costs and the technology can be quickly integrated into a wide range of community monitoring programs with minimal capital investment.”

Trust Stamp has seen financial ups and downs in 2023, but continues to expand, with a recent spike of interest in the orchestration platform it debuted in February 2022.

