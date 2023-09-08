Alcatraz AI adds Fannie Mae CSO to advisory board

A round of early-September appointments by biometric access control and digital identity providers brings in executives and an advisor from familiar backgrounds.

Alcatraz AI is bringing more fresh faces to its board of advisors. After adding Dean Geribo from Moderna, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations veteran Steve K. Francis and Faith Varwig from consulting firm Faith Group to its advisory board this year, the face biometrics access control device maker is bringing on Michael A. Clancy, chief security officer at a mortgage financing firm Fannie Mae.

CEO of Alcatraz AI Tina D’Agostin says in a release that Clancy will add insights to the company’s expansion in the financial industry.

Clancy was previously employed by Target and the Federal Bureau of Investigation where he worked with financial services, retail and government sectors. At Fannie Mae, he oversees physical security operations across campuses, manages investigations, staff and contractor screenings, executive protection and disaster preparedness.

“With Michael’s proven track record of navigating the intricacies of security challenges faced by financial institutions, we are poised to embark on a transformative journey that will redefine how the industry approaches access management,” says D’Agostin.

Trust Stamp adds new senior sales executive

Digital identity services firm Trust Stamp has appointed a new senior sales executive Kevin Haskins.

Haskin’s previous gigs include investigative software maker Chorus Intelligence and Clearview AI where he worked as senior director of state and local law enforcement sales. At Trust Stamp, his work will be answering questions on tokenizing identity, reducing synthetic identity fraud, biometric authentication and verification as well as employment due diligence and verification.

One of the products that Haskins will promote is the company’s Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token which was made to distinguish legitimate clients from malicious actors through facial comparison without storing personal information or biometric templates.

The company recently shared a white paper with Biometric Update analyzing its facial attribute and image quality assessment API.

Credivera names IDLab founder as new chief strategy officer

Workforce identity solutions provider Credivera has a new chief strategy officer (CSO). Serial entrepreneur Pierre Roberge is joining Credivera’s team after more than a decade of work as a consultant.

Roberge is the co-founder and board member of the Digital Identity Laboratory of Canada (IDLab). He also co-founded SecureKey Technologies, acquired by Avast, and Dexit, a publicly traded company working on RFID tags which is now known as Posera.

“I am honored to join Credivera, a company best known for its ecosystem approach to workforce identity, backed with a significant number of in-production deployments in the emerging digital verifiable credential space,” Roberge said in a release.

