Women in Identity appoints new executive lead

Women in Identity has appointed Dr. Sarah Walton as its new executive lead to oversee the organization’s sponsorship and volunteer community.

Walton is the founder of Counterpoint Digital, which offers research and consultancy services, and has also served as a freelance lecturer with the University of Hull. She has written a report on identity exclusion in the UK for the Open Identity Exchange, and also published multiple works of fiction.

In her new role with Women in Identity, Walton will also take control of some day-to-day activities.

Former WiD Executive Director Kate Oldham left that role earlier this year, and the organization said at the time it was seeking a senior level management expert to take overall and strategic responsibility for WiD’s staff, programs, expansion, infrastructure, budget and execution of its mission.

New algo executive for Precise

Joakim Nydemark has joined Precise Biometrics as its new executive vice president and chief commercial officer for its biometric algorithms business.

Nydemark has previously served as CEO, COO and as member of the board of directors for gesture interaction company Crunchfish AB.

He was involved in the design of the user interface for the first Android phone, the development of the first Spotify app on Android and integration gesture recognition into a popular tablet from Lenovo, according to a Precise blog post.

Precise has opportunities ahead in the automotive vertical, Nydemark says in the blog interview, and in creating biometric algorithms for the new types of sensors being developed.

Public sector veteran joins Alcatraz AI advisory board

U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HIS) veteran Steve K. Francis is joining Alcatraz AI’s advisory board to lend his expertise in the government sector to the company’s planning.

The appointment aligns with Alcatraz’ strategy to provide biometrics for secure access control to government agencies around the world, according to the announcement.

Tina D’Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz AI says that Francis’ “impressive experience and proven track record in HSI are a testament to his expertise and commitment to combating global organized crime. With Steve on board, we are confident in our ability to provide government agencies worldwide with the most advanced facial authentication solution available.”

