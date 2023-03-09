Facephi, Telos, Verato add digital ID, security expertise to executive teams

Biometrics and digital identity providers Facephi, Telos and Verato have announced new hires with the aim of strengthening their executive teams and reaching new business and technology innovation milestones. Meanwhile, another digital ID industry actor Women in Identity says it is also looking for a new executive director from May.

Facephi finds new SVP of Partner Channels

Technology strategy manager Alejandro Gómez de Cuenca has been appointed to the role of senior vice president for partner channels at face biometrics firm Facephi with the responsibility to boost the company’s sales experience through its global partner channel network.

With 25 years of experience in multinationals in the digital identification and protection sector, Cuenca will contribute to Facephi’s objective of marketing a more scalable product through its Facephi Identity Platform, powered by a diversified sales channels network strategy.

Cuenca is said to have a deep understanding of the security and biometrics market, having worked at companies including Siemens, Avalon Systems and Avalon Biometrics.

Telos brings in tech, growth experts

Cyber security industry veteran Josh Salmanson and corporate growth strategist Lee Canterbury have joined the team at Telos respectively as senior vice president of technology solutions and vice president of corporate growth and will enable the company to expand its federal and commercial business, according to an announcement.

Salmanson is a proven business leader with over 30 years of experience as a senior cyber and information technology executive with a record of success leading technology and solutions for organizations serving commercial and government customers.

With more than 35 years of experience, Canterbury is a business development strategist, having led strategy and business development efforts across numerous federal government agencies.

Telos believes their addition to the team will enable the company advance its business growth ambitions.

“Josh and Lee will bring a dynamism and energy that will be necessary to increase the velocity of our new business pursuits while strengthening the position of our technologies and increasing win rates across our federal and commercial portfolios,” says Mark Griffin, executive vice president of Security Solutions, Telos.

New Chief Product Officer at Verato

Verato has appointed Avi Mukherjee as its new chief product officer with the main role of overseeing product and go-to-market strategy and engineering teams to continue to accelerate the innovation of the industry’s only purpose-built healthcare master data management (hMDM) identity platform.

With huge experience in digital transformation in the healthcare sector, Mukherjee will build upon the company’s success to continue to innovate and solve critical identity challenges for consumers, patients and providers across the healthcare space.

Following the appointment, Verato CEO Clay Ritchey commented: “Avi is an outstanding leader with a proven ability to build and lead high performing teams that drive new and innovative product development. He comes with a wealth of experience building and scaling cloud SaaS companies for healthcare.”

The appointee himself says: “After introducing healthcare’s first hMDM solution, Verato allowed organizations to approach identity as a foundational element in the healthcare enterprise, supporting critical IT initiatives around identity – whether patient, consumer, member, provider or employee. I look forward to continuing in that direction and expanding our technology to support the needs of our customers.”

Women in Identity seeks new executive director

Digital ID not-for-profit organization Women in Identity (WiD) says it is seeking a replacement for its Executive Director Kate Oldham who is leaving the role by 30 April.

In a recruitment announcement, the Board of Directors reveals it is looking for a senior level management expert who will have overall and strategic responsibility for WiD’s staff, programs, expansion, infrastructure, budget as well as the execution of its mission.

More broadly, the candidate will handle specific tasks in areas including leadership and management, fundraising and communications, board engagement and administration, and business operations.

Meanwhile, commenting on the planned departure of Oldham, the chair of the Board of Directors Emma Lindley says: “Kate joined Women in Identity approximately 14 months ago, during the global pandemic, and has been instrumental in working with the Board to implement key initiatives. The Board wishes to thank Kate for her dedication and commitment to Women in Identity’s mission.”

Oldham, for her part, says she will cherish the relations she built in her time at WiD.

Article Topics

appointments | biometrics | digital identity | FacePhi | Telos ID | Verato | Women in Identity