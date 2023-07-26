Facing new ID security challenges, orgs bring on fresh faces

In Spain, Veridas, which specializes in digital ID and biometrics, has named Kevin Vreeland as the new general manager for North America.

Headquartered in Navarre, Veridas wants to deepen its anchor in North America and capitalize on a recent National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) evaluation placing it number two in face and voice authentication worldwide. In Vreeland, they get a sales and development veteran with three decades of experience, most recently as vice president of world sales for Acuant.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to build Veridas’ position as a Gen-2 identity company,” says Vreeland in a written statement. “Its 100 percent proprietary technology gives us an edge in the competitive U.S. market. I firmly believe our advanced identity verification solutions will revolutionize how businesses operate.”

Aviation security expert lands at Alcatraz AI

Faith Varwig has joined the advisory board of Alcatraz AI, in Cupertino, Calif., which specializes in autonomous access control. Through her engineering and consulting firm, Faith Group, Varwig has a deep resume that includes work on aviation security mandates, research guides and international steering committees.

In a release, Tina D’Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz AI, says Varwig’s “insights and expertise will assist us in continuing to shape our roadmap in the development of cutting-edge access control solutions tailored to the unique needs of airports worldwide.” Adds Varwig, “I am excited to be a part of Alcatraz AI’s advisory board and support their ground-breaking efforts in transforming access control systems with facial authentication.”

ITRC secures Socure exec for board

The Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC) has brought on Jordan Burris, who handles public sector strategy and development for Socure.

“Jordan is an industry leader with deep knowledge around identity verification and fraud risk management,” says Eva Velasquez, president and CEO of ITRC, in a release. “Jordan’s expertise is just what we need to continue to offer advice to victims, organizations and policymakers based on real-world, real-time experiences.”

Burris’s mission aligns with the social aspect of his previous work in digital identity inclusion and fairness. “Digital identity verification must be intersectional and work for everyone who chooses to engage in the process,” he says. “Across government and commercial sectors, digital services are under constant attack from cybercriminals, nation-state attackers and fraudsters. Meanwhile, people that are victims of identity theft struggle to access the services they need to operate in society.”

The ITRC is a U.S. non-profit established in 1999 to support victims of identity crime.

