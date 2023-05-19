Trulioo, Fourthline, SIA, Alcatraz expand boards

Several prominent biometric firms have made significant moves to strengthen their boards in a wave of strategic expansions and leadership developments. Trulioo, Fourthline, the Security Industry Association and Alcatraz have all announced additions to their leadership team. Also, AI-powered voice and language solutions provider Cerence has appointed a new chief technology officer (CTO), while the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) embarked on a search for a new CTO.

Trulioo appoints Erika Rottenberg to the board of directors

Trulioo says it has gained a valuable board member in Rottenberg, who brings a wealth of knowledge in both technology and business.

“Erika brings sharp business acumen and deep legal and regulatory expertise to the Trulioo board of directors,” comments Trulioo CEO Steve Munford. “She understands what our customers face every day because she has been at the forefront of helping ensure data integrity and regulatory compliance for technology companies.”

Rottenberg is currently the general counsel for the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, a philanthropic organization. She previously served as LinkedIn’s general counsel.

The board’s expansion follows Trulioo’s recent discussion on overcoming identity verification challenges in a digital economy.

Fourthline announces new CFO, supervisory board member

Regtech solutions provider Fourthline appointed Peter Grausgruber as CFO and industry veteran and Bob Geiman as its supervisory board member.

Grausgruber reportedly expanded Bitpanda, a prominent fintech scale-up in Europe, through three funding rounds totaling approximately €500 million (US$538.77 million) at a $4 billion valuation. Geiman, on the other hand, has almost 30 years of experience investing in and/or operating technology companies.

“We are excited to have Peter and Bob join our leadership team,” says Fourthline Co-founder and CEO, Krik Gunning, “We look forward to working together to drive the future success of Fourthline.”

The company also closed a €50 million (approximately $55 million) round of funding from institutional investors last month.

SIA welcomes new chair and vice chair for Women in Security Forum

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has appointed a new chair and vice chair to lead the SIA Women in Security Forum (WISF).

Alice DiSanto, vice president of global marketing at Rajant, has been appointed as the chair of the WISF Steering Committee. Candice Aragon, currently serving as the vice president of marketing and education at PSA Network, will fulfill the vice chair role.

“I am thrilled that Alice DiSanto and Candice Aragon have stepped up to lead the SIA Women in Security Forum,” comments WISF Immediate Past Chair Kasia Hanson, who served as chair from 2021 to 2023. “Their leadership, support and caring nature will bring tremendous value and growth to the WISF community!”

The appointments come weeks after SIA announced the five winners of the 2023 Women in Biometrics Awards.

Alcatraz adds Dean Geribo from Moderna to the advisory board

Alcatraz AI states that the recent addition to their team comes at a crucial juncture in their growth path, with Geribo bringing to the table decades of experience in leadership and corporate security.

Currently the head of Moderna’s corporate security department, Geribo also serves as an advisory board member for Base Operations, the Board of Executive Protection Professionals, HiveWatch, and RaySecur.

“Dean is going to be a tremendous asset to the Alcatraz AI team,” says the company’s CEO, Tina D’Agostin. “His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and provide the most secure facial authentication solution to our customers.”

Geribo joins Alcatraz AI’s board weeks after the company announced integrating its technology with Canadian counterpart Genetec.

Cerence appoints Iqbal Arshad as new CTO

In his new role, Arshad will oversee Cerence’s global technology, engineering, and product development. He will be in charge of driving the company’s technology vision, creating innovative user experiences for global automakers and mobility OEM customers, as well as advancing the company’s product roadmap for new business opportunities.

“With a proven track record of leading teams to build breakthrough products, Iqbal joins Cerence at a critical juncture in the company’s growth,” explains Cerence CEO Stefan Ortmanns.

“As we continue to develop immersive, AI-powered experiences, Iqbal’s extensive expertise in AI and deep learning, engineering, product development, and organizational leadership will be a vital asset. I am excited to see Iqbal’s contributions as we work towards advancing the future of mobility for our customers worldwide.”

The appointment comes weeks after Cerence was sued in the U.S. state of Illinois for allegedly collecting the voiceprints of a minor and her guardian in violation of biometric privacy law.

Aadhaar agency UIDAI looks for CTO

UIDAI has announced an opening for the position of Chief Technology Officer. The government body responsible for the biometric Aadhaar program posted the job listing on Twitter and Linkedin on Thursday.

The CTO will be based in UIDAI’s tech center in Bengaluru and will define the organization’s technology roadmap, driving strategic thinking and innovation and overseeing research and development projects.

The desired candidate should have 20 or more years of experience in IT and related fields, knowledge of global best practices in software, hardware, and security, and familiarity with biometric technologies and artificial intelligence. UIDAI is offering a salary of 1-1.5 crore Indian rupees (roughly $120,000-$180,000) per annum for the position.

UIDAI also launched a training campaign to update operators in charge of enrolling citizens into Aadhaar last week.

Alcatraz AI | appointments | Board of Directors | Cerence | Fourthline | Security Industry Association (SIA) | Trulioo | UIDAI