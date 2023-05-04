Women in Biometrics Award winners announced for 2023 by SIA

The five winners of the 2023 Women in Biometrics Awards have been named by the Security Industry Association, and will be honored at its upcoming SIA GovSummit for their contributions to the field.

The winners for this year are: NEC Corporation of America Director of Quality Assurance for Advanced Recognition Systems Larisa Boyko; U.S. Department of Homeland Security Office of Biometric Identity Management (OBIM) Chief of Stakeholder Engagement Alicia Harrison; Idemia North America Senior Vice President of Justice and Public Safety Casey Mayfield; Acuity Market Intelligence Principal C. Maxine Most; and Federal Bureau of Investigations Management and Program Analyst Bethany Retton.

Boyko has led ISO standards implementation and certification, and managed the quality assurance team and led implementations for NEC’s Multiple Biometric Identification System for public sector and law enforcement agencies at the state and local level.

Harrison helps to identify biometric identity management technologies that can support OBIM stakeholders, and coordinates stakeholder engagement activities. She led the coordination behind the direct interoperability of DHS IDENT and the Department of Defense’s ABIS.

Mayfield leads the delivery of technology for criminal justice, law enforcement and enrollment services throughout the U.S. and Canada, and is a charter member of the Customer Advisory Board organized in collaboration with FBI Compact Council initiatives.

Most is familiar to Biometric Update readers as one of the leading analysts of the biometrics and digital identity industries. She has led numerous market research reports on biometric applications, and is a frequent expert guest speaker at identity events around the world.

Retton has contributed to latent search best practices for the FBI’s Next Generation Identification system, Universal Latent Workstation software and Latent Quality Metric software, and the FBI’s iris biometric pilot, as a researcher. She is also an experienced and certified latent print examiner.

“The SIA Women in Biometrics Awards program – now in its ninth year – recognizes the inspiring leaders who are driving change and innovation in biometric identity and security, and this year’s awardees have achieved tremendous success in biometric technology, quality assurance, stakeholder engagement, research and development across both government and industry,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson.

Biometric Update is a media partner of the Women in Biometrics Awards.

SIA GovSummit will be held on May 16 and 17 in Washington, DC.

