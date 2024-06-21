Distribution partnerships for IDVerse, Prove, Indicio, Sumsub, Trust Stamp, AuthID

Biometric identity verification platform providers IDVerse, Prove Identity, Indicio, Sumsub, Trust Stamp, and AuthID have each announced distribution partnerships.

IDVerse, Prove, Indicio join AWS marketplace

IDVerse has expanded access to its generative AI-trained biometric identity verification platform by making it available through the AWS marketplace. Despite a 200 percent increase in transaction volume, the company has managed to reduce its carbon footprint by almost 50 percent by utilizing the AWS customer carbon footprint tool.

Using multiple AWS services, IDVerse has developed a scalable and highly available identity verification platform. For automatic scaling, AWS Lambda, SQS (Simple Queue Service), DynamoDB, and EventBridge all feature built-in auto-scaling capabilities, enabling IDVerse to manage traffic spikes during events.

IDVerse ensures a high level of security by implementing the AWS well-architected framework and utilizing serverless technologies. Additionally, AWS services offer multi-region deployment options, ensuring that the identity verification services remain accessible for global document coverage.

Another digital identity company, Prove Identity, has introduced its identity verification and authentication platforms on the AWS marketplace. The product lineup includes Prove Pre-Fill, Prove Identity, Prove Auth, and Prove Identity Manager offerings.

Membership in the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program has allowed Prove Identity’s customers to benefit from more efficient delivery, billing, and procurement processes.

“Prove’s availability in AWS Marketplace represents a powerful convergence of technology and expertise that will empower businesses with secure, frictionless, and seamless customer interactions,” says Rodger Desai, chief executive officer of Prove Identity.

Indicio, a Seattle-based open-source digital ID vendor, says that its decentralized identity verification, data sharing, and reusable Know Your Customer (KYC) solution is now available on the AWS marketplace.

AWS customers can benefit from increased flexibility and scalability through streamlined procurement and deployment processes, robust security measures, and simplified billing procedures.

Sumsub compliance platform available to Finastra network

Sumsub has partnered with Finastra to provide its verification platform, which specializes in compliance and anti-fraud capabilities to serve Finastra’s extensive network of 8,500 financial institutions.

The Sumsub unified platform will enable financial institutions to onboard new customers while ensuring compliance with KYC and Know-Your-Business (KYB) regulations. Integrating these advanced software platforms has the potential to enhance operational efficiency and provide a competitive advantage, according to the company.

“We are pleased to partner with Sumsub, following a rigorous due diligence process. In addition to providing technology, we always aim to be trusted consultants to our clients. We remain committed to referring best-in-class solutions that meet their unique requirements,” says Achim Thienel, managing director for Germany and product director at Finastra.

Trust Stamp Identity Hub launched on NayaOne Tech marketplace

Trust Stamp will launch its AI-powered Identity Hub software platform on the NayaOne Tech marketplace. This platform will provide shared customers with biometric authentication, identity verification, KYC, synthetic identity fraud detection, and enhanced data privacy and protection.

This integration will enhance the capabilities of financial institutions for onboarding and transaction processes, leading to improved customer retention. Biometric authentication and synthetic identity detection will also aid in helping financial institutions prevent fraud.

“NayaOne’s platform provides financial institutions with the ability to build, test, and create unique solutions to the complex problems that they face and Trust Stamp’s technology is delivered through a set of microservices, which is ideally suited to the NayaOne platform and gives institutions flexibility in creating solutions,” says Andrew Gowasack, President at Trust Stamp.

Syntrove to distribute AuthID biometric authentication solutions

authID has partnered with Syntrove to address generative AI and deepfake fraud. As part of this collaboration, Syntrove will integrate authID’s advanced biometric software into its risk and fraud technology platform. The goal of this partnership is to provide advanced security for high-risk industries such as banking, insurance, and cryptocurrency.

Syntrove will be distributing authID’s biometric authentication platform to its enterprise customers. This integration aims to leverage authID’s speed and accuracy in detecting and preventing AI-driven cyberattacks, providing a robust identity assurance system.

authID has stated that its biometric verification process takes 700 milliseconds, supporting automated authentication for over 13,000 government-issued ID documents from the United States and various international sources.

