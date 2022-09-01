ROC biometrics integrated with Anonybit for privacy-secured enterprise solution

Anonybit has integrated Rank One Computing’s face matching SDK with its Privacy-by-Design architecture to maximize biometric accuracy and privacy protection together for public and private-sector enterprises.

Selfie photo or other biometric data is broken down into anonymized bits and distributed throughout a vast peer-to-peer network for storage. The stored ‘anonybits’ are matched against a reference image decomposed in the same way without removing them from storage or recombining them, the announcement explains.

“Government agencies and corporate enterprises are beginning to break the mold on legacy security regimes, which means they must choose partners who are equally committed to privacy protections and who have demonstrated their ability to deliver best-of-breed technology,” says Anonybit Co-founder and CEO Frances Zelazny. “We are proud to support Rank One’s face recognition matcher for our decentralized infrastructure based on their top-rated results in NIST facial recognition vendor testing, their longstanding commitment to privacy, their roots as 100 percent homegrown U.S. technology, and the decades of AI/ML experience they bring to computer vision.”

Anonybit added one-to-many identification to its decentralized cloud biometrics service in April, on the heels of a pair of partnerships with facial recognition providers.

“Rank One is excited to be partnering with Anonybit on their Privacy-by-Design, data sharding architecture that decentralizes the storage of biometric PII and greatly reduces the potential for future data breaches like the one that impacted OPM several years ago,” explains ROC CEO Scott Swann, referring to the 2015 loss of over 20 million records, including fingerprint biometrics for over a million people who had applied for, and in many cases been appointed to positions in the U.S. Federal Government.

Swann and Zelazny will hold a fireside chat-style webinar in mid-September to discuss the specifics of their companies’ partnership and engage with industry partners.

ROC recently achieved high scores in biometric accuracy and efficiency in NIST testing

Anonybit takes two Stevies

Two Stevies were awarded to Anonybit at the 19th Annual International Business Awards this month, a Gold and a Silver.

The Gold Stevie Award for Technical Innovation of the Year for Organizations Under 100 Employees and the Silver for Tech Startup of the Year in the Software Category were both won by Anonybit.

There were more than 3,700 nominations for the 2022 Stevies from around the world, which were judged by over 300 executives, and their scores averaged to determine winners.

Anonybit was also listed as a Fast Company ‘On the Rise’ earlier this year.

Article Topics

Anonybit | anonymization | biometric matching | biometrics | data protection | data storage | decentralized biometrics | face biometrics | Privacy by Design | Rank One Computing