Andorra shows off its digital identity portfolio

| Lu-Hai Liang
The government of Andorra has presented its Digital Identity Citizen Portfolio, as the tiny nation seeks to stake a claim as a leader in digital transformation in Europe.

A major part of the portfolio includes a digital wallet that’ll employ “self-sovereign technology” to ensure Andorran citizens can control their data.

“This digital wallet allows you to store and share verifiable credentials with various institutions, optimizing security and ease of use,” said Andre Tomàs, leader of Var Group in Andorra.

The digital wallet’s credentials will include ID cards, permits or degrees, while always ensuring personal information is disclosed to entities only when strictly necessary, according to Var Group. The digital wallet will be compatible with Android and iOS and will be aligned with Europe’s eIDAS 2 regulations.

Marta Osuna, the head of the Electronic Trust Services Office of the Principality of Andorra (OSCEPA), said: “The digital wallet makes digital transformation tangible among the citizens of Andorra, with a direct, useful, simple and practical application in its relationship with the public administration and business.”

Andorra wants to centralize verifiable credentials such as the NIA, Social Security, among others, and allow their use in private entities such as banks.

Located in the Pyrenees between Spain and France, Andorra is in the process of diversifying its economy, from the traditional focus of tourism, towards digital commerce and tech-based services. One way it is doing this is by attracting tech companies and online commerce start-ups with very low corporate taxes.

While tourism still accounts for the majority of Andorra’s economy, the country of around 80,000 inhabitants is making significant investments into digital infrastructure of which the citizen digital wallet is a major component.

“Andorra has embraced digitalization without losing its tourism essence,” said economic analyst Maria Cosma, in a recent paper on Andorra’s digital transformation.

“This not only diversifies its economy but also provides resilience against global challenges,” she continued.

