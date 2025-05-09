Moldova launches digital ID card, takes another step to align with eIDAS

Moldova has reached several milestones towards complying with European Union regulations on electronic identification over the past months.

On April 14th, the Eastern European country officially launched its new digital identity card (eID). The government has described it as a significant step towards modernizing public services.

“The Republic of Moldova has not updated its identity card for more than 11 years,” says Mircea Eșanu, director of the Public Services Agency (ASP), adding that the first million IDs will be issued free of charge.

The new ID contains 30 security elements. It allows citizens to update their personal data, including their residence, and will contribute to the quality of national registries, including voter registries, the government announced.

The digital ID document will also enable a wider adoption of electronic signatures and allow citizens to access public services, including the electronic nomination system for candidates provided by the Central Electoral Commission. The State Automated Information System, alongside the State Register of Voters, is currently being optimized as one core module.

One of Moldova’s greatest challenges is offering the eID card and digital public services to its large diaspora. The government has announced plans to distribute approximately 40 biometric capture devices to embassies and consular posts to ease the issuing of ID cards and passports.

The country has been working with partners such as the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on the project. The UN agency has equipped the Public Services Agency (ASP) mobile teams with seven biometric registration kits for issuing IDs.

Govt releases new figures on digital ID app EVO

UNPD has also supported Moldova’s digital identity app EVO, launched last year to ease access to digital public services. In April, the government released fresh data on the app’s usage.

Over 300 of the 648 services are currently available through the EVO Public Services module. Over the last two years, citizens have applied for 99 million electronic signatures through the MSign feature and authenticated over 31 million times through the MPass system. As of 2024, over 60,000 citizens have electronic versions of their documents directly on their phones in the EVO app.

Moldova continues alignment with eIDAS

Moldova has also been working to align its digital ID regulations with the EU’s Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet.

On April 1st, the government announced it had reached an important step in this goal by incorporating eIDAS Regulation principles in its national Law on Electronic Identification and Trust Services, known as Law 124.

The Eastern European country has been updating its legislative framework for identity with the help of EU4Digital, an initiative aiming to boost the European digital economy by bringing Eastern partner states to a single digital market. Aside from Moldova, the organization is working with Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Ukraine on building a mutually recognized electronic identity (eID) and trust services through its Eastern Partnership (EaP).

EU4Digital presented its initial recommendations in September 2024. After the amendments to the 124 Law are completed, EU4Digital will pass on the draft for internal national consultation procedures. The final phase will include technical assistance.

To complete its alignment of its digital identity ecosystem with the EUDI Wallet, Moldova has enlisted the help of Estonian software company Cybernetica.

The country has also announced participation in the second round of large-scale pilots for the EUDI Wallet. The e-Governance Agency of Moldova (AGE) will be developing secure Business-to-Government solutions that can be integrated into digital wallets with public services across the EU.

Article Topics

digital ID | digital identity | e-ID | eIDAS | EU4Digital | EVO Moldova | Moldova