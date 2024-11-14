FB pixel

Moldova biometric ID card to enable access to digital services

| Ayang Macdonald
A newly designed biometric ID card, already approved by Moldova’s cabinet and pending parliamentary approval, will be used to access online services when it shall go into official use in the first quarter of next year.

According to press agency IPN, the new ID which aligns with the European Union standards for national ID cards will be launched on March 31, 2025.

Government authorities say with the new card, people will be able to get access to public services without having to show up in person.

It is reported that the ID card will also bear no information about the domicile or temporary address of the holder, but it will contain a chip with verifiable facial and fingerprint biometric data.

The credential will enable users to digitally sign documents and obtain the same from public offices, and these documents will have legal recognition within the EU. The card holders can also get themselves authenticated for various services including digital invoicing, licensing and civil registration.

Moldova launched its first digital ID app EVO this year.

The government has also informed that Moldovans residing abroad, who own the ID card, will also be able to access services from the digital government platform without the need for any displacement.

Officials have equally explained that the new biometric ID card comes with a host of benefits, including the ability for Moldovans, who are holders of it, to be able to travel to other European Union countries.

With the new ID regime, citizens who are 14 years of age, will be required to carry an ID card, as opposed to 16 for the current ID dispensation.

Moldova has been working to ensure its new biometric ID legislation ties in with the EU’s Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet regulation.

Article Topics

