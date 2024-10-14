Vietnam integrates national digital ID and tax system

Vietnam wants to enable all of its taxpayers to log into the country’s online taxation platforms with their electronic identification by 2025. By 2030, the country also aims to conduct 90 percent of administrative tax procedures electronically, the government says.

To digitize the tax system, tax payers will receive a tax identification which will also improve administrative services and the country’s population database, according to the General Department of Taxation.

More than 61 million people in Vietnam can already use their national digital identity VneID to log into the eTax Mobile application and personal tax portal iCanhan, news outlet Vietnam Net reports.

Managed by the Ministry of Public Security, VneID is a cornerstone of the country’s plan for digital transformation. According to data from June, the digital identity app is being used more than 29 million times each month.

This year, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also highlighted that implementing the national digital transformation plan will need more robust efforts, particularly Project 06 which focuses on population, identification and electronic authentication data.

In September, the government announced it would integrate the electronic health book and criminal record certificates into the VNeID application. Government agencies have been running a pilot for verifying patients against the national population database at Hanoi’s Bach Mai Hospital.

The country has so far launched 235 online public services, of which 122 have been integrated into the National Public Service Portal.

Other countries are also connecting digital IDs to their tax system, including India, Ethiopia and Nepal, while similar moves are being considered by Kenya and Nigeria.

