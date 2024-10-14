FB pixel

Vietnam integrates national digital ID and tax system

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services  |  ID for All
Vietnam integrates national digital ID and tax system
 

Vietnam wants to enable all of its taxpayers to log into the country’s online taxation platforms with their electronic identification by 2025. By 2030, the country also aims to conduct 90 percent of administrative tax procedures electronically, the government says.

To digitize the tax system, tax payers will receive a tax identification which will also improve administrative services and the country’s population database, according to the General Department of Taxation.

More than 61 million people in Vietnam can already use their national digital identity VneID to log into the eTax Mobile application and personal tax portal iCanhan, news outlet Vietnam Net reports.

Managed by the Ministry of Public Security, VneID is a cornerstone of the country’s plan for digital transformation. According to data from June, the digital identity app is being used more than 29 million times each month.

This year, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also highlighted that implementing the national digital transformation plan will need more robust efforts, particularly Project 06 which focuses on population, identification and electronic authentication data.

In September, the government announced it would integrate the electronic health book and criminal record certificates into the VNeID application. Government agencies have been running a pilot for verifying patients against the national population database at Hanoi’s Bach Mai Hospital.

The country has so far launched 235 online public services, of which 122 have been integrated into the National Public Service Portal.

Other countries are also connecting digital IDs to their tax system, including India, Ethiopia and Nepal, while similar moves are being considered by Kenya and Nigeria.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Uganda financial institutions sign on for digital KYC through national ID

Uganda’s central bank, known officially as the Bank of Uganda (BoU), says up to 74 financial institutions now have access…

 

DOD, Army looking to streamline, fast-track AI acquisition; but it’s slow

The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) hopes that its new Open Data and Applications Government-Owned Interoperable Repositories (Open DAGIR) Challenge…

 

Mastercard launches identity, attribute verification based on payment card data

Mastercard has unveiled an Identity Attribute Verification service for online interactions based on new industry specifications from EMVCo. The service…

 

Badge lands new integrations with Thales, CyberArk

Enterprise identity authentication company Badge has announced integrations with products from Thales and CyberArk. Thales plans to improve its shared…

 

Idex sees the near future consolidated on a biometric smart card

Digital wallet technology is arriving, but physical cards are durable things. According to Catharina Eklof, CEO of Idex Biometrics, the…

 

Reflections on the Global Digital Public Infrastructure summit 2024

The Global Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) summit 2024 has drawn attention to the transformative power of DPI in driving digital…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS