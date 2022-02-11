Nepal secures land registration, tax collection with biometrics

Nepal’s Department of Land Registration Management and Archive (DOLMA) has launched the web-based Land Record Information Management System (LRIMS) which integrates with biometric devices and unique identification numbers such as the Citizen ID to safeguard the land and property information and ensure accurate tax collection, reports GIS Resources.

The system, which won the National ICT Award 2021 in the Digital Governance ICT category, was delivered by India’s RMSI, a geospatial and engineering specialist.

RMSI digitized millions of land records in line with established standards and brought in parcel identification numbers and land-ownership identification numbers to create systems where records could be easily accessed and reports generated for land tax.

The system is in place in all 126 DOLMA offices and 14 Land Revenue Offices.

Nepal uses a biometric national ID system created by Idemia. It collects all ten fingerprints as well as both irises. It began the project in 2016 and began issuing cards in late 2018. 20 million smart cards were planned to be issued over the following five years and in December 2021, Techmandu reported that the Department of National ID and Civil Registration had sped up issuance and expected to have delivered three million that year of 4.7 million registrations of which 4.2 million had been verified.

“RMSI was delighted to partner with DOLMA to create a transparent technology ecosystem and share the objective of delivering seamless land-related services to the citizens of Nepal,” comments Mr. Anup Jindal, CEO and Joint MD of RMSI.

“This recognition is a testament of our deep domain geospatial expertise and notable success in helping our customers design modern and robust systems leveraging innovative technologies like GIS.”

