Keyless meets two eIDAS certification standards for ID proofing

Keyless has announced that it earned identity proofing services certification for two standards from the Electronic Identification, Authentication and Trust Services (eIDAS), the EU regulation that sets out standards for secure digital transactions.

In an announcement, Keyless indicates that the certification means it has been recognized as an Identity Proofing Service Provider (IPSP) and can authenticate identity in line with eIDAS requirements.

Specifically, Keyless has met the ETSI TS 119 461 standard which certifies that it can conduct identity verification following strict security and reliability requirements, and the ETSI EN 319 401 guideline for trust service providers to follow best security and compliance practices under EU rules.

The ETSI TS 119 461 standard which was established in 2021 by the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) defines security requirements for identity proofing best practices, including a framework for issuing digital signatures. The ETSI EN 319 401 guideline on the other hand is a standard also developed by the ETSI that specifies general policy requirements for Trust Service Providers (TSPs).

Following the certification achievement, Keyless Co-founder and CTO, Paolo Gasti, commented: “We’re constantly expanding our core privacy-preserving biometrics to work in the context of EU eIDAS requirements. This accreditation is a formal validation of our technology, giving EU governments and organizations additional peace of mind when using our solutions.”

“We have started the year off with a bang, with the launch of our web SDK and significant analyst recognition. Stay tuned for more.”

The certification was issued by CSQA Certificazioni Srl, an Italy-accredited body, and comes at a time when the European Digital Identity Wallet (EUDI Wallet) initiative continues to see progress.

Keyless says the recent certification underscores its position as a trusted provider of ID proofing services within the EU, and adds to a list of other biometric standards certifications it has amassed over the year. Some of them include the ISO 27001, ISO 9001, ISO 30107, ISO 19795, and FIDO Biometrics certifications.

In January, Keyless announced it had obtained $2 million in funding to expand its market reach in the North America region.

iiDENTIFii, Identomat earn data security certifications

iiDENTIFii says it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification from BSI, highlighting the company’s commitment to information security, cybersecurity and privacy protection.

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is the international standard for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system.

According to the company, this achievement proves its competence in securing customer data and strengthening trust in its biometric authentication solutions.

Marco Wagener, chief technology officer at iiDENTIFii, commented that the certification “reflects our dedication to upholding the highest standards of information security.”

In the meantime, U.S. ID verification and AML services provider Identomat also announced that it has successfully achieved the SOC 2 Type 2 certification, which confirms its commitment to ensuring data security and compliance.

In an announcement, the company says the achievement comes about ten months after it got the SOC 2 Type 1 accreditation.

SOC 2 Type 2 is a standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and evaluates an organization’s data protection and compliance capabilities through a third-party audit.

Identomat CEO and C-founder David Lomiashvili says the achievement is a reflection of their long-term commitment to building secure and trustworthy infrastructure for their clients and partners.

With this certification, the company says it is in a position to better serve clients that ask for strict compliance and due diligence.

Identomat announced its eIDAS certification at the close of last year.

Article Topics

certification | digital identity | eIDAS | ETSI | ETSI TS 119 461 | identity proofing | Identomat | iiDENTIFii | ISO standards | Keyless