Microsoft selects Keyless biometric authentication for startup program

Microsoft has selected Keyless to participate in its Startups Pegasus Program, which will provide valuable resources, tools, and expert guidance to help expand the market presence of its biometric authentication.

Keyless’ biometric authentication can be integrated with the Microsoft ecosystem, including platforms such as Azure Active Directory B2C and Microsoft Entra ID. The authentication provider specializes in systems that combine encryption with biometrics, which it says enhances user privacy while upholding stringent security standards. Keyless utilizes advanced cryptographic techniques to secure biometric data stored in cloud servers.

“This collaboration will help us continue to scale globally and advance our mission of providing strong multi-factor authentication that does not compromise on user privacy,” says Fabian Eberle, co-founder and chief operating officer at Keyless.

By integrating its zero-knowledge biometric technology with Microsoft Entra ID, Keyless aims to facilitate organizations’ adoption of biometric authentication as a part of their multi-factor authentication strategies. Keyless also recently introduced an identity verification tool to automate backend processes during user registration. The IDV Bridge eliminates the need for an additional enrollment system, the company says.

“Keyless’ approach to enhancing security and privacy aligns with our mission to empower organizations. We look forward to working together to provide advanced security solutions to our joint customers,” says Tom Davis, partner at Microsoft for Startups.

