WithLess adds Keyless biometrics for compliance as SaaS meets BaaS

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Financial Services
UK-based selfie biometrics provider Keyless has integrated its software into the platform of new partner WithLess, to enable fast integration of strong customer authentication.

A European SaaS platform with offices in Italy and the UK, WithLess specializes in software subscription and renewal management. Its partnership with Keyless is expected to enhance security, ensure compliance with PSD2 regulations and streamline customer authentication processes.

“The simplicity and effectiveness of Keyless’ API allowed us to deploy an advanced biometric authentication system in record time,” Co-founder and CTO of WithLess Thomas Alisi said.

WithLess was previously reliant on SMS-based multi-factor authentication, but needed a more secure solution against risks such as phishing and SIM swapping whilst meeting regulatory demands. To integrate with Treezor, a banking-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, WithLess needed to meet Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) requirements as mandated by the EU’s PSD2.

The partnership allowed WithLess to replace its SMS OTPs with face biometric authentication, and allow seamless authentication across both web and mobile applications. Finally, the speed of deployment was key as KeyLess was integrated in under two weeks via a straightforward SDK implementation, according to the announcement.

“Our partnership with WithLess showcases how privacy-preserving biometrics can empower SaaS providers to meet stringent regulatory requirements without compromising on user experience,” says Fabian Eberle, co-founder and COO of Keyless.

Keyless recently made some key appointments for its North American expansion, with industry veterans Charles Walton and Sarah Clark joining as advisors. In September, Keyless was selected by Microsoft to participate in its Startups Pegasus Program, which provides resources and guidance to help expand the market presence of its biometric authentication.

